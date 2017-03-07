Exclusive Podcast: Half Hour Call w/ Chris King Welcomes Tony-Nominee John Selya

Today's guest is John Selya. John grew up in NYC and trained in the School of American Ballet before joining the American Ballet Theatre. We talk about John's love for surfing, and he tells a great story about his time working with one of my heroes, Mikhail Baryshnikov. We also talk about how he got started working with Twyla Tharp, and a whole lot more!

John Selya, Native New Yorker, trained at the School of American Ballet from 1980-1988. He was then invited by Mikhail Baryshnikov to join American Ballet Theatre, where he performed and created works by Balanchine, Robbins, Tharp, and Mark Morris, Tetley, Kudelka, and Kylian, as well as the classical repertoire.

Following his departure from A.B.T. 11 years later, he joined Twyla Tharp Dance, the choreographer's touring company. John then created and performed the central role of Eddie in Tharp's Tony winning Broadway show, MOVIN' OUT. His performance earned him a Tony nomination for best actor in a musical, an Astaire award for outstanding dancing on a Broadway stage and a Theater World Award for outstanding Broadway debut. Since then Mr. Selya has appeared as the Mambo dancer in DAMN YANKEES, Scranton Slim in GUYS AND DOLLS, and Sid in Twyla Tharp's COME FLY AWAY.

Chris King is an artist with a background in dancing and acting. He has performed in many commercials, TV, film, and was recently Chistery in WICKED on Broadway. While touring and traveling, he has spent time in over 35 countries and five continents. He loves chatting and getting to know new people.

"This podcast is for people to get to know more about the daily lives of everyone involved in live stage. I was trying to find one common thread that has all aspects of live performance. My fiancé suggested the "half hour call," we all receive from stage management before a performance and I loved it!

We will be having conversations with directors, choreographers, actors, musicians, crew and so much more. Everything from life in the business to daily routines that keep our bodies and minds in shape for 8 shows a week! I hope you have as much fun as I did in hearing everyone's stories!"

