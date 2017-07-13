Exclusive Podcast: Half Hour Call w/ Chris King Welcomes CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY's Kathy Fitzgerald

Today's guest is Kathy Fitzgerald. Kathy has had a career in entertainment for over 30 years and has worked on Broadway in "THE PRODUCERS", "WICKED", "9 TO 5", and a whole bunch more including TV/film.

We talk about how she met Charlie Chaplin at 12 years old and how at 40 years old she learned the power of the word "No."

Kathy also tells a very funny story on why the whole Wicked National Tour reported her to HR on her final show. It's hysterical!

We also dive into her newest show, "CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY"! Kathy is crazy talented and one of the most fun people to have backstage!

Broadway: WICKED (Madame Morrble), 9 TO 5 (Roz; Outer Critics Nom. Best Featured Actress), THE PRODUCERS (Shirley Markowitz), SWINGING ON A STAR (Drama Desk Nom. Best Featured Actress). Off-Broadway: DAMN YANKEES (Doris) Encores, DISASTER! (Shirley) Triad, DONNYBROOK (Irish Rep.). Regional: PIRATES! (Ruth) Muny, EMMET OTTER (MA) GOODSPEED, CHRISTMAS CAROL (FEZZIWIG) MCCARTER, THE TEMPEST, TWELFTH NIGHT, SCHOOL FOR WIVES, SEARCH FOR SIGNS. National Tour: WICKED (Morrible; Broadway World Award). TV/Film: SMASH, MERCY, ONE LIFE TO LIFE, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, THE NEXT THREE DAYS, OUR IDIOT BROTHER and THE PRODUCERS.

About Half Hour Call with Chris King

Chris King is an artist with a background in dancing and acting. He has performed in many commercials, TV, film, and was recently Chistery in Wicked on Broadway. While touring and traveling, he has spent time in over 35 countries and five continents. He loves chatting and getting to know new people.

"This podcast is for people to get to know more about the daily lives of everyone involved in live stage. I was trying to find one common thread that has all aspects of live performance. My fiancé suggested the "half hour call," we all receive from stage management before a performance and I loved it!

We will be having conversations with directors, choreographers, actors, musicians, crew and so much more. Everything from life in the business to daily routines that keep our bodies and minds in shape for 8 shows a week! I hope you have as much fun as I did in hearing everyone's stories!"

