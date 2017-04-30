Exclusive Photo Coverage: Inside the Gypsy Robe Ceremony for BANDSTAND!

Welcome home, Bandstand! Earlier this week, a brand new musical took its place on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler, (Hamilton) with music by Richard Oberacker and a book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, Bandstand stars Corey Cott and Laura Osnes. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the sacred Gypsy Robe ceremony. Check out photos with recipient Kevin Worley below!

Worley's Broadway credits include: On The Town (u/s Gabey), Something Rotten!, Bullets Over Broadway, Holiday Inn, Cinderella, A Chorus Line, Dames at Sea, White Christmas, 42nd Street.

The Gypsy Robe began in 1950, when Bill Bradley, in the chorus of GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES, borrowed a dressing gown from Chorus member Florence Baum and sent it to a friend in CALL ME MADAM on opening night Oct 12, 1950 saying it was worn by all the Ziegfeld beauties and would "bless" the show. A cabbage rose from Ethel Merman's gown was added and the robe was passed along to the next Broadway musical on opening night. The tradition evolved so that the robe is now presented to the "gypsy" who has performed the most Broadway musicals on a chorus contract. Along the way, the robe is decorated, painted, patched, stitched, and signed by everyone in the show, becoming a fanciful patchwork for an entire Broadway season.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

