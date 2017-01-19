Excerpts of Broadway-Bound OSLO Set for 'Works & Process' Series at Guggenheim

On Monday, March 6, 2017 at 7:30pm, Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents a discussion with Oslo playwright J.T. Rogers and director Bartlett Sher prior to the play's Broadway premiere. Excerpts from the play will be performed by members of the cast.

Oslo tells the little-known story of Norwegian diplomat Mona Juul, her husband Terje Rød-Larsen, and a group of Israelis and Palestinians struggling to overcome their fears and mistrust of one another to coordinate secret negotiations between Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. Their efforts culminated in the signing of the Oslo Accords and led to the iconic moment when the two leaders shook hands on the South Lawn of the White House in 1993.

Oslo begins previews on March 23, 2017 and will open on April 13, 2017 at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theater in New York City.

Tickets for the Works & Process event are $40; $35 Guggenheim members and Friends of Works & Process. $10 Student Rush Tickets available one hour prior to each show if space allows (for students under 25 with valid ID). Contact the Box Office at (212) 423-3575, (M-F, 1-5pm) or go online at worksandprocess.org. The event will take place in the Peter B. Lewis Theater, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York.

J.T. Rogers (Playwright) LCT: Blood and Gifts (commissioned by LCT/also National Theatre, London; La Jolla Playhouse; TimeLine Theatre, Chicago). Plays include The Overwhelming (National Theatre, U.K. tour with Out of Joint, Roundabout Theatre) and Madagascar (Melbourne Theatre Company). Olivier nomination as one of the playwrights for the Tricycle Theater of London's The Great Game: Afghanistan. His plays have been seen across the U.S., and in Germany and Israel. Recipient of Guggenheim, NEA/TCG and NYFA fellowships. Multiple play development residencies at PlayPenn. Member of the Dramatists Guild, where he is a founding board member of the Dramatists Legal Defense Fund. Rogers is an alumnus of New Dramatists and holds an honorary doctorate from his alma mater, North Carolina School of the Arts. He is a recipient of a 2016 Doris Duke Charitable Foundation commission to write a new play for LCT.

Bartett Sher (Director) LCT: The King and I, Golden Boy, Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Awake and Sing!, The Light in the Piazza (Tony nominations); South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics awards; also London, Australia); Blood and Gifts; Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (also London). Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof (Broadway Theatre), The Bridges of Madison County (Schoenfeld). Off-Broadway: Prayer for My Enemy (Playwrights Horizons), Waste (Best Play Obie Award), Cymbeline (Callaway Award, also Royal Shakespeare Company), Don Juan, Pericles (TFANA, BAM). Artistic director of Seattle's Intiman Theatre (2000- 2009). Previously company director for the Guthrie Theater and associate artistic director at Hartford Stage. Opera: Faust (Baden Baden); Two Boys (ENO, Metropolitan Opera); Romeo et Juliette, Otello, IL Barbiere di Siviglia, Les Contes d'Hoffmann, Le Comte Ory, L'Elisir d'Amore (Metropolitan Opera); Romeo et Juliette (Salzburg, Milan, Chicago); Mourning Becomes Electra (Seattle Opera, New York City Opera). Upcoming productions include Adam Guettel's new musical Millions.

For over 31 years and in over 400 productions, New Yorkers have been able to see, hear, and meet the most acclaimed artists in the world, in an intimate setting unlike any other. Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, has championed new works and offered audiences unprecedented access to generations of leading creators and performers. Each performance takes place in the Guggenheim's intimate Frank Lloyd Wright-designed 285-seat Peter B. Lewis Theater. Described bythe New York Times as "an exceptional opportunity to understand something of the creative process," Works & Process is produced by founder Mary Sharp Cronson. Visit worksandprocess.org.

