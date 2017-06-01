Deaf West's OUR TOWN with Jane Kaczmarek, The Hypocrites' PIRATES OF PENZANCE and More Coming to Pasadena Playhouse in 2017-18

Pasadena Playhouse announces its 2017/18 season, the first under new Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman, which includes bold, new takes on beloved classics, an exciting new Olivier award-winning political thriller, and an irreverent look at one of America's most hot-button issues.

The Playhouse collaborates with Los Angeles's award-winning theater companies Deaf West Theatre and Culture Clash, along with Chicago's Hypocrites Theater Company.

"Our 2017/18 season celebrates the bold, adventurous spirit that has always been at the heart of Pasadena Playhouse," said Pasadena Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman. "From fresh takes on two of theater's most enduring classics, to a future history play in the style of Shakespeare, to a collaboration with LA's most dynamic performance trio, the new season will entertain and create unforgettable experiences for our audiences just as we've been doing for 100 years."

"We are approaching the Centennial season and the launch of our second century with a totally fresh perspective - from our plays to our new membership program to how we engage our community in exciting ways - the Playhouse will attract new audiences and inspire anyone who has ever walked through our doors to take notice and participate," said Pasadena Playhouse Board Chair Brad King.

To celebrate the Centennial season, Pasadena Playhouse is offering 1,000 individual memberships at $100 (normally $275) for new members for a limited time. "It's our way of saying thank you to the community that has supported and stood by our side for 100 years," says Feldman. The new membership program includes tickets to every season show, great seats, and invitations to behind-the-scenes events as well as other benefits. A full listing of membership benefits and levels is on pasadenaplayhouse.org.

Our Town

by Thornton Wilder

Directed by Sheryl Kaller

Starring Jane Kaczmarek

co-production with Deaf West Theatre

September 26 - October 22, 2017

Rediscover Our Town in this groundbreaking new production of the iconic play, co-produced with Tony-nominated Deaf West Theatre. Come together to experience this timeless classic as powerful today as when it won the 1938 Pulitzer Prize. Acclaimed actress Jane Kaczmarek stars in Thornton Wilder's American masterpiece.

King Charles III

by Mike Bartlett

November 7 - December 3, 2017

The Queen is dead. After a lifetime of waiting, the prince ascends the throne. A future of power. But how to rule? Camilla, William, Kate and Harry join Charles in Mike Bartlett's "future history play," exploring the people beneath the crown. The Los Angeles premiere of the 2015 Olivier Award winning best new play. A contemporary Shakespearean drama.

Pirates of Penzance

by Gilbert and Sullivan

reimagined by the Hypocrites

adapted and directed by Sean Graney

co-directed by Thrisa Hodits

co-adapted by Kevin O'Donnell

January 23 - February 18, 2018

Sappy pirates, dewy-eyed damsels, bumbling bobbies and a stuffy Major General. The Playhouse goes topsy-turvy as the audience joins the cast for a beach party onstage - tiki bar, banjos, and beach balls included. Chicago theater rebels The Hypocrites bring their zany immersive production of Gilbert and Sullivan's beloved operetta, Pirates of Penzance to Pasadena.

Bordertown Now

by Culture Clash:

Ric Salinas & Herbert Sigüenza with new material by Richard Montoya.

Directed by Diane Rodriguez

May 29 - June 24, 2018

Twenty years after their searing hit Bordertown premiered, the Playhouse sends LA's very own Culture Clash back to the border to investigate. Re-imagined, remixed and fully reloaded, Bordertown Now is an irreverent sometimes hilarious exploration of the regions and people at the center of one of America's most hot button and controversial issues. Energized with new material ripped from the headlines and developed and directed by Obie award-winning Diane Rodriguez, the nation's premier Chicano/Latino performance trio continues to redefine the boundaries of theatre and break down the divisions between cultures.

An additional play for the Pasadena Playhouse 2017/18 Season will be announced at a later date.

Memberships for the Centennial Season are available now at pasadenaplayhouse.org.

Celebrating its centennial this year, Pasadena Playhouse is one of the most prolific theater companies in America. Its legacy includes world premieres by beloved American Playwrights Eugene O'Neil and Tennessee Williams and productions that have transferred to Broadway like Sister Act: The Musical. In 1937, the Playhouse was officially recognized as the State Theater of California for its contribution and commitment to the dramatic arts. Today it continues that tradition of excellence under the helm of Producing Artistic Director, Danny Feldman. Dedicated to enriching lives through theater, community programs and learning, Pasadena Playhouse is a living force in the community.

Related Articles