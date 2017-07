DVR Alert: Olivia Wilde Talks '1984'; Bernadette Peters Talks 'Broadway Barks' on LIVE Today

Today, July 7th, Olivia Wilde will stop by LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN to discuss the Broadway play "1984." Also on tap for the show, legendary star of stage and screen, Bernadette Peters will discuss her annual charity event "Broadway Barks." CNN's Van Jones will serve as Kelly's guest co-host on the broadcast.

About "1984": Adapted and directed by Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan, 1984 arrives in New York on the heels of four wildly successful U.K. runs. The strictly limited engagement began performances on May 18, 2017, and officially opened June 22, 2017 at Broadway's new Hudson Theatre.

One of the most widely referenced and best known fiction titles of all time, 1984was first published in 1949. Interest in the title has spiked in recent weeks, as the New York Times reported on January 24, 2017 in an article titled "George Orwell's '1984' Is Suddenly a Best-Seller," stating, "George Orwell's classic book '1984,' about a dystopian future where critical thought is suppressed under a totalitarian regime, has seen a surge in sales this month, rising to the top of multiple best-seller lists in the United States and leading its publisher to have tens of thousands of new copies printed."

