DVR Alert - Cast of Broadway's A BRONX TALE Performs on NBC's 'Today'

Today, January 17th, Robert DeNiro, Tommy Mottola, Chazz Palminteri and Jerry Zaks will stop by NBC's TODAY to discuss the new Broadway musical A BRONX TALE.

During the 9 am hour of the morning show, the cast will perform a number from the new musical. BWW will bring you video of the appearance as soon as it becomes available!

A Bronx Tale opened on Broadway Thursday, December 1, at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48thStreet). The new musical, featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, co-directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niroand four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo,began performances on Thursday, November 3.

Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love and above all else: family.

The 30-member cast of A Bronx Tale stars Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero (Waitress, Bullets Over Broadway) as Sonny, Richard H. Blake (Jersey Boys, Legally Blonde, Matilda The Musical) as Lorenzo, Bobby Conte Thornton (My Fair Lady at Bay Street Theatre) as Calogero, Ariana DeBose(Hamilton, Bring It On, Motown The Musical) as Jane, Lucia Giannetta (LES MISERABLES - Broadway and 25th Anniversary Tour, Leap of Faith, A Bronx Tale at Paper Mill Playhouse) as Rosina, Bradley Gibson (Rocky, Chicago national tour) as Tyrone, and Hudson Loverro (Kinky Boots National Tour, A Christmas Story at Paper Mill Playhouse) as Young Calogero.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

