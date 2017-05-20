Cynthia Erivo and Readers Respond to Glenn Close's Public Apology

Tony Award Winner Cynthia Erivo took to BroadwayWorld.com's Facebook page to respond to Glenn Close's public apology for missing a performance on Mother's Day due to illness.

Erivo commented:

"It is unnecessary for her to apologize for being ill..." wrote Erivo. "The fact that people have decided that not apologizing for being ill is not classy, annoys the heck out of me!! When you are ill the only thing you should be required to do is get well. Which other profession requires a statement to apologize for being incapacitated??? None!!!"

The comment comes as a response to Close's previously reported public letter which reads: "I want to apologize to anyone who came to Sunset Boulevard on Mother Day only to find that I wasn't performing. The fact that it was such a special day and that, I know, there were many mothers in the audience, with celebratory tickets, made my absence even worse."

"I wasn't there because I totally lost my voice. I'd been fighting a cough and cold all week. When I woke up on Sunday, my voice just wasn't there. I went to the theater and sat at a keyboard, with our wonderful conductor, Kristen Blodgette. It immediately became painfully evident that I was unable to perform. My fantastic understudy, Nancy Anderson, heard while she was waiting for the subway, that she was going on. She did a magnificent job."

Other readers weighed in on the issue...

Reader Kelly Miller comments "Was Ms. Close required to issue an apology? I thought it was a lovely thing to do. She realizes that her name sells tickets. It was a holiday, and she knows that people come to see her. Broadway tickets are pricey. I'm sure people were disappointed. Her apology was unnecessary, but a very kind gesture."

Reader Karen Blackman responds to Erivo noting "Agreed. And whilst it was nice of her to acknowledge her understudy's performance, this whole thing perpetuates the idea that if you're not seeing 'the star,' you're somehow getting 'less' of a show and just validates those who decide to throw an (irrational) fit when someone they have come to see is out. It is always very clearly stated (and, to be honest, shouldn't even have to be) that performers are subject to change. People are human. It happens. Be disappointed, move on, enjoy the skill & talent of the understudy."

Reader Mike Rognlien comments "People shouldn't ever apologize for being ill and taking care of themselves, and women do this far more than men do. We're all human, we all get sick, and far fewer would become so if more people would just take the time we need for recovery. There is nothing to be sorry for, and apologizing only justifies people's misplaced entitlement at your absence and encouraged more people to come to work while ill."

Reader Sherri Williamson writes "We saw her in the Saturday matinee performance and it was clear that she was fighting a bad cold and had pretty acute vocal issues. But, she was still amazing and brought down the house (multiple times). I'm sorry she was too ill to perform on Sunday - but her professionalism speaks for itself."

Though many may have been disappointed in missing Close's performance that Sunday matinee, I think we can all agree that both she and Erivo are both class acts.

