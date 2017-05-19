Christopher Gattelli Joins Team for Cher Biomusical THE CHER SHOW; Developmental Lab Set for October

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Cher's much-hyped biomusical is making its another leap toward the Great White Way! According to an Equity casting notice, developmental lab will be held this October for 'The Cher Show.'

Produced by Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton) and Flody Suarez, Jason Moore (Avenue Q) will direct and Christopher Gattelli will choreograph. The project features a book by Tony winner Rick Elice (Peter and the Starcatcher, Jersey Boys).

The casting breakdown describes three main roles - Babe, Lady and Star - who "represent Cher at different moments of her life - starting as a teenager who falls for Sonny Bono (Babe), a successful music star navigating the challenges of the entertainment industry (Lady) and the lady we know today with a fascinating wealth of life experience, successes, and failures (Star)."

Cher has won an Academy Award, a GRAMMY Award, an Emmy Award, three Golden Globes, and a Cannes Film Festival Award for her work in film, music, and television. She began her career as a backup singer and came to prominence in 1965 as one-half of the pop rock duo Sonny & Cher with the success of their song "I Got You Babe."

She subsequently established herself as a solo recording artist and became a TV star in 1971 with "The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour," a variety show for which she won a Golden Globe.

A well-received performance in the film Silkwood earned her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress of 1983. In the following years, she starred in a string of hit films including Mask, The Witches of Eastwick, and Moonstruck, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1988.

Related Articles