Cast of BANDSTAND to Get Nostalgic at Feinstein's/54 Below

On Sunday, August 6th, at 7pm & 9:30pm, cast members of Broadway's Tony Award winning musical Bandstand will take Feinstein's/54 Below's audiences on a trip down memory lane to the swinging sounds of the 1940s with Bandstand SINGS THE BIG BAND.

BANDSTAND SINGS THE BIG BAND will be a nostalgic look back to the melodies and memories that made up America in the 1940s. Audiences can expect to hear such songs as "As Time Goes By," "I'll Be Seeing You," "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," and many more in this tribute to the songs that defined the greatest generation.

Cast members scheduled to appear in the concert are: Mary Callanan, Patrick Connaghan, Andrea Dotto, Brandon Ellis, Andrew Leggieri, Geoff Packard, and Keven Quillon. More cast members will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Producer Robert W Schneider said, "Bandstand's message of resilience in the face of adversity and the power of music to heal one's wounds is a resonant reminder of our own humanity. I am honored that the actors who bring Bandstand to life every night will now celebrate the melodies and compositions that inspired their show's creators.

Set in the smoke filled, swing fueled night clubs of 1945, Bandstand brings the against-all-odds story of singer/songwriter Donny Novitski and his band of mismatched fellow WWII veterans to the stage.

Bandstand's music is by Richard Oberacker and the book and lyrics are by Mr. Oberacker and Robert Taylor. Andy Blankenbuehler serves as director and choreographer.

Bandstand stars Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella) and Corey Cott (Gigi) featuring Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), Alex Bender (Broadway debut), Joe Carroll (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), Brandon J. Ellis (Once), James Nathan Hopkins (What's It All About: Bacharach Reimagined), and Geoff Packard (Matilda).

The Bandstand ensemble features Mary Callanan (Mamma Mia!), Max Clayton (Something Rotten!), Patrick Connaghan (Broadway debut), Matt Cusack (One Man Two Guvnors), Andrea Dotto (Broadway debut), Marc A. Heitzman (Broadway debut), Ryan Kasprzak (Broadway debut), Andrew Leggieri (Broadway debut), Erica Mansfield (Finding Neverland), Morgan Marcell (Hamilton), Drew McVety (The Front Page), Kevyn Morrow (The Color Purple), Jessica Lea Patty (Evita), Becca Petersen (Broadway debut) , Keven Quillon (Shrek), Jonathan Shew (Broadway debut), Ryan VanDenBoom (Something Rotten!), Jaime Verazin (Finding Neverland), Mindy Wallace (An American in Paris) and Kevin Worley (On the Town).

Robert W Schneider, of Behind the Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends, is directing and producing the concert.

BANDSTAND SINGS THE BIG BAND will be music directed by Joshua Zecher Ross.

Tickets, starting at $25 are available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 Bandstand SINGS THE BIG BAND tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's greatest musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below will present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

