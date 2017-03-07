Broadwaysted Podcast Gets Swept Up with Original Newsie, Brendon Stimson

Extra, Extra--this week, the Broadwaysted crew sits down with our favorite broom lover, Broadway's Brendon Stimson!

We're pouring out varietals of whiskey and gIn as Brendon tells us about the beginning of his romance with the broom as "Sweeps" in NEWSIES.

In #WhatHaveYouSeenThisWeek, Brendon talks about seeing WAITRESS when former NEWSIES pal Molly Jobe covered Jenna and DEAR EVAN HANSEN with NEWSIES Delancey Brother, Mike Faist.

Brendon slips into his Rochester accent as he spills about his inspiring college audition experience, the magic that is the NEWSIES leap, and how Bryan beat him in Fantasy Football (and Kevin finds out the Buffalo Bills are a thing!) Game Master Kimberly leads us in "Dirty Hands on a Hard Body" and introduces a new game called "Golden Age #Fansies" where we create twitter handles for Golden Age Broadway Stars and their fans.

As always, we play a game with our favorite Lights of Broadway Show Cards--and this time we're joined by #EnemyOfTheShow and #SoonToBeKimberlysHusband Jay Schmidt to play "World of Stagecraft" based on the popular internet game "World Of Warcraft" (that Kevin, Bryan, and Kimberly don't really know.) There's even a moment in this episode where we discuss what we would do if we met Pikachu in real life--and subsequently find out Kevin would be the worst Pokemon Master ever. We're head over broom handle for Brendon Stimson, so pick your poison and join us for Broadway's Best Happy Hour as Brendon gets Broadwaysted!

Listen to the episode here:

About Brendon Stimson :

Brendon Stimson is a talented triple threat who made his Broadway debut in the revival of WEST SIDE STORY. Brendon was a member of the original cast of the phenomenon NEWSIES. A graduate of Syracuse, Brendon has also been seen on Broadway in HONEYMOON IN VEGAS and SOMETHING ROTTEN as well as Off-Broadway in the City Center Encores! production of WHERE'S CHARLIE? and the World Premiere production of IN YOUR ARMS at The Old Globe. You can follow Brendon @BrenStims

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

