Broadwaysted Celebrates the Game Master's Wedding with Betrothed Broadway Stars Whitney Bashor & Jared Zirilli

It's finally here, folks. Game Master Kimberly's wedding to #EnemyoftheShow Jay Schmidt (yes, we now have our own red-headed Kimmy Schmidt!) was yesterday!

To celebrate the upcoming special day, the Broadwaysted Crew is chatting bout love with talented real-life Broadway couple Whitney Bashor and Jared Zirilli. It's an open bar for this "Wedding" themed episode as Whitney dishes about her experience with THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY and Jared talks touring with WICKED and WE WILL ROCK YOU.

Then, with Bryan taking over as Game Master and Kevin as Score Keeper, Kimberly and Jay go head to head with Whitney and Jared in a Broadwaysted-style "Almost Newlywed Game." The evening ends with a game of "Plan The Wedding" using Lights of Broadway Show Cards as inspiration for everything from the location to the kind of cake. Oh, and somewhere in all this wedding episode it's Kevin's birthday. Who wins the Broadwaysted Almost Newlywed Game?

What does Jay remember Jared smelling like in college? And who thinks you should join us as we get Broadwaysted with Whitney Bashor and Jared Zirilli? I do! (See what I did there?) Okay just listen to the episode--we've got to get Kimberly to the Church on time!

Whitney's Bio :

Whitney was most recently seen starring off Broadway in Himself and Nora and playing Beth in the recent L.A production of Merrily We Roll Along. She made her Broadway debut in Jason Robert Brown's The Bridges of Madison County. Other credits include the off Broadway production of The Fantasticks, the tours of Happy Days and Whistle Down the Wind, and her Barymore Award-winning performance in the Philadelphia Theatre Company's production of The Light in the Piazza. Follow Whitney @whitneybashor

Jared's Bio :

Talented triple threat Jared Zirilli has appeared in the first national tours of both Wicked and We Will Rock You and in the World Premiere of Michael John LaChiusa's Rain opposite Eden Espinosa. Jared made his Broadway debut in the cast of Lysistrata Jones and has also been seen in by New York theatre audiences in Ars Nova's Romance Language and Fat Camp. On television, Jared has been seen on ABC's Pan Am, CBS's Blue Bloods, and NBC's Blindspot and Law and Order: SVU. Follow Jared @jaredzirilli

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

