Broadway's Will Chase Joins Cast of Netflix STRANGER THINGS

TV Line reports that SMASH star and Broadway alum Will Chase has signed on to the cast of the second season of STRANGER THINGS in a recurring role. The 'Smash' star will portray Neil Mayfield, described as "the father of a family of recent transplants to Hawkins Indiana from California." Chase will join previously announced guest stars Paul Reiser and Sean Astin.

Chase will soon be seen in a recurring role on HBO's forthcoming SHARP OBJECTS and the cable TV drama "The Deuce."

Chase can currently be seen on the new ABC time travel series TIME AFTER TIME. He most recently starred on Broadway in SOMETHING ROTTEN. Other Broadway credits include THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD, NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT, THE STORY OF MY LIFE, BILLY ELLIOT, HIGH FIDELITY, THE FULL MONTY and MISS SAIGON.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

