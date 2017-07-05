BroadwayRadio Premieres New Show 'Tell Me More' with Actress, Author Alexandra Silber

Nearly a year after their first conversation, acclaimed actress Alexandra Silber and BroadwayWorld and BroadwayRadio's Matt Tamanini talk about her new book "After Anatevka," which follows the journey of Tevye's second oldest daughter Hodel as she travels far from the home she loves in search of her imprisoned fiancé, Perchik.

During the conversation, Al explains how writing the book brought her to a better understanding of herself, why the "Matchmaker" scene in "Fiddler on the Roof's" most recent Broadway revival was so different from those that came before it, and how the death of her father impacted the story in "After Anatevka."

"After Anatevka" is available now on Amazon and at booksellers nationwide.

https://www.amazon.com/After-Anatevka-Novel-Inspired-Fiddler/dp/1681774348

About Alexandra Silber

ALEXANDRA SILBER is an internationally acclaimed actress and singer who starred most recently as Tzeitel in the Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof. She earlier played Hodel in the same show in London's West End. Those two roles inspired her to write After Anatevka.

Alexandra Silber. Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Her other Broadway, New York, Regional and West End credits include Master Class, The Woman in White, My Fair Lady, Arlington (Outer Critics Circle nomination), Carousel (TMA Award and Ovation Nomination), Kiss Me Kate, She Loves Me, and Hello, Again (Drama League nomination).

She received a Grammy nomination for her acclaimed portrayal of Maria in the recording of West Side Story with the San Francisco Symphony.

She has appeared on all three incarnations of "Law & Order" and has performed in a variety of concert outlets including the 57th Grammy Awards, Royal Albert Hall, and Carnegie Hall.

She lives in New York City with her (very famous) cat Tatiana Angela Lansbury.

This is her first novel.

Upcoming "After Anatevka" Events

July 5, 2017 | BRYANT PARK LITERARY FESTIVAL

Join me, and a wide range of celebrity authors for a lunchtime discussion of the summer's hottest new books. Get the inside scoop on the author's work, then stick around after and get your book signed. Books available for purchase on site

July 7, 2017 | ASTORIA BOOKSHOP

?31-29 31st Street, Astoria, NY 11106

A reading and Q&A with myself and Broadway's most recent Hodel, Samantha Massell.

July 24, 20175-6:30pm | DRAMA BOOKSHOP

Join Alexandra for a Q&A with Drama Bookshop events manager Steven McCasland, followed by a signing.

September 19, 2017 | 92ND STREET Y

A different kind of conversation at 92Y. ?In this daytime talk, we will be focusing on the "process" of writing After Anatevka- the research into the time period, how my work on stage informed the writing, and a detailed background of the construction of the character of Hodel from stage to page, and how she evolves in the novel.? There will be a book signing following the event.

Banner Image: Melanie Moore, Alexandra Silber, Samantha Massell. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus.

