Broadway Strong Announces Gathering for International Women's Day

As you may know, Wednesday, March 8th marks International Women's Day. Many are celebrating and demonstrating for women's rights around the world with "A Day Without A Woman." However, since it's a two show day for ladies on Broadway, the activist group Broadway Strong has decided to show their support in a special way.



To show solidarity and strength as a community, the group will be gathering between shows at 5:30 PM on the TKTS Steps in Duffy Square, and invite all to join them. (If you participated in the Ghostlight Project on January 19, you'll know how powerful a group of theater people in Duffy Square can be!)

The organizers of "A Day Without Women" are asking those who want to participate to wear red all are encouraged to don their most festive red apparel and join Broadway Strong as they make some noise on the red steps! #BeBoldForChange



