Broadway Licensing Appoints David Abbinanti as Vice President of Music and Creative; Tralen Doler Hired as Director of Marketing

David Abbinanti, national-award-winning composer, orchestrator, and arranger, will join Broadway Licensing as Vice President of Music and Creative and Tralen Doler will fill the role of Director of Marketing, it was announced today by Sean Cercone, President.

Before joining Broadway Licensing, Abbinanti was the Vice President of Music and Materials at Theatrical Rights Worldwide, co-wrote the new SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER: THE MUSICAL (with Cercone), and orchestrated GHOST: THE MUSICAL (Chamber Version), DISENCHANTED, BEEHIVE, and RING OF FIRE 5 - THE MUSIC OF Johnny Cash. In addition, he oversaw the scores, scripts, recordings, arrangements, and orchestrations for a wide collection of Broadway musicals, such as JERSEY BOYS, MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT, MEMPHIS, GREASE, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, BIG FISH, ALL SHOOK UP, THE COLOR PURPLE and CURTAINS. He has worked for most of the major music publishers, including G. Schirmer, Peer Music, and Boosey & Hawkes.

"After working side-by-side with David for six years, I know better than anyone that he is a brilliant innovator, collaborator, and one of the most respected musicians in musical theatre today," said Sean Cercone, President of Broadway Licensing. "He brings with him an incredible range of skill sets, relationships, and experience that immediately positions our music and materials department at the top of our industry."

Doler comes to Broadway Licensing from Music Theatre International where he worked as the Content Manager. Previously, he directed multiple award-winning regional theatre productions and served as the Artistic Director for The Little Theatre on the Square in Sullivan, IL.

"I am thrilled to join Sean and Broadway Licensing. His commitment to working closely with theatres to produce the highest quality productions is both refreshing and energizing," said Doler.

Broadway Licensing is a premier global theatrical licensing company that works with authors, producers and agents to execute innovative strategies in the global distribution of live theatrical works. Broadway Licensing's portfolio includes such musicals as HIGH FIDELITY, GLORY DAYS, THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL, IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, EMMA, MARRIED ALIVE, and TRIASSIC PARQ. For more information, visit BroadwayLicensing.com.

