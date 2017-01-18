Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/15/17

Click below to access all the grosses from all the shows for the week ending 1/15/2017 in BroadwayWorld.com's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...





Up for the week by attendance was: THE HUMANS (9.1%), IN TRANSIT (4.1%), JITNEY (3.7%), BEAUTIFUL (2.8%), HOLIDAY INN (2.8%), OH, HELLO ON BROADWAY (1.7%), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (0.4%), JERSEY BOYS (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance was: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-22.4%), CATS (-13.9%), CHICAGO (-9.0%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-8.7%), PARAMOUR (-7.5%), WAITRESS (-5.8%), WICKED (-4.6%), THE PRESENT (-3.8%), KINKY BOOTS (-2.3%), ON YOUR FEET! (-2.1%), NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 (-1.4%), THE FRONT PAGE (-1.3%), THE LION KING (-1.1%), ALADDIN (-0.6%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-0.1%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...

Related Articles