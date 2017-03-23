Broadway-Bound ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Finds Full Company for La Jolla Playhouse Run

La Jolla Playhouse announced today the complete casting and public on-sale date for its world-premiere musical Escape to Margaritaville, featuring the songs of legendary singer-songwriter-author Jimmy Buffett.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Sunday, March 26 at noon and will be available online at LaJollaPlayhouse.org, by phone at (858) 550-1010, or in person at the Playhouse's Patron Services Office (hours: Tue - Sun, noon to 6pm) at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive.

Joining the previously-announced principals - Paul Alexander Nolan as Tully, Alison Luff as Rachel and Lisa Howard as Tammy - the complete cast features Charlie Pollock as Brick, Don Sparks as J.D., Andre Ward as Jamal and Rema Webb as Marley, along with ensemble members Matt Allen, Sara Andreas, Katie Banville, Hanz Enyeart, Marjorie Failoni, Samantha Farrow, Keely Hutton, Justin Keats, Mike Millan, Justin Mortelliti, Ian Paget, Sharone Sayegh, Alex Michael Stoll and Jena VanElslander. The ensemble also includes three UC San Diego M.F.A. students: Andrew Gallop, Volen Iliev and Mo Rodvanich.

Escape to Margaritaville will include brand new music, specifically written for the musical by Jimmy Buffett, along with many of his hit songs that are near-and-dear to fans' hearts. The original story was created by co-book writers Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl") and Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"). Playhouse Artistic Director and two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) will direct, and the creative team will also include Tony-nominated Choreographer Kelly Devine, Scenic Designer Walt Spangler, Tony Award-winning Costume DesignerPaul Tazewell, two-time Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley, two-time Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Brian Ronan and Tony Award-nominee Christopher Jahnke as Music Supervisor.

"Jimmy Buffett's iconic music and lifestyle have embedded themselves in the nation's cultural consciousness, and now this extraordinary group of artists is exhilarated to bring 'Margaritaville' to San Diego,'" said Ashley.

Imagine a place where the sun is hot, the ocean's warm, and the drinks are as cold as they are plentiful. Welcome to Margaritaville, the island paradise where city folk get away from it all and the locals get into the kind of trouble you can almost always sweet talk your way out of. This new musical is the story of a part-time bartender, part-time singer, and full-time charmer named Tully who thinks he's got life all figured out. Until a beautiful career-minded tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything.

As previously announced, Escape to Margaritaville will have its world premiere at the Playhouse on May 9, 2017, and will play New Orleans' Saenger Theatre, Houston's Hobby Center, and make its last stop before Broadway at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in November 2017. Escape to Margaritaville will sail into Broadway in the spring of 2018. Go to www.EscapeToMargaritavilleMusical.com for more information.

The Tony Award-winning La Jolla Playhouse is internationally-renowned for creating some of the most exciting and adventurous work in American theatre, through its new play development initiatives, innovative Without Walls series, artist residencies and commissions. Currently led by Artistic Director Christopher Ashley and Managing Director Michael S. Rosenberg, the Playhouse was founded in 1947 by Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and Mel Ferrer, and reborn in 1983 under the artistic leadership of Des McAnuff. La Jolla Playhouse has had 28 productions transfer to Broadway, garnering 35 Tony Awards, among them the currently-running Come From Away, as well as Jersey Boys, Memphis, The Who's Tommy, along with Billy Crystal's 700 Sundaysand the Pulitzer Prize-winning I Am My Own Wife, both fostered as part of the Playhouse's Page To Stage Program. Visit LaJollaPlayhouse.org.

