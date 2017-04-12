Brian d'Arcy James, Molly Ringwald to Star in New Drama Film

Apr. 12, 2017  
Variety reports that Broadway alum Molly Ringwald and Brian d'Arcy James will co-star in the independent drama ALL THESE MOMENTS. Production is currently underway in Brooklyn, NY. Brendan Meyer, Jemima Kirke, Harley Quinn Smith, and Sam McCarthy round out the cast.

Meyer will portray a teen who becomes infatuated by a woman who he sees on the bus. Ringwald and d'Arcy James will take on the role of his parents, "whose already rocky relationship is on the verge of running its course."

James is set to reprise his role as King George III in the hit Broadway musical HAMILTON. He can currently be seen in the Netflix's series "13 Reasons Why". Other Broadway credits include SOMETHING ROTTEN, NEXT TO NORMAL and SHREK THE MUSICAL. Ringwald recently starred in "King Cobra," and the CW's "Riverdale" and appeared in Off-Broadway's "Terms of Endearment." Her Broadway credits include CABARET and ENCHANTED APRIL.

