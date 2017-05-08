Brian Yorkey Signs Two-Year Development Deal with Paramount TV

Deadline has reported that Pulitzer Prize winning playwright, Brian Yorkey has inked a two-year "overall deal" with Paramount Television. The deal will grant, Paramount TV "exclusive rights to develop, produce and distribute all television projects from Yorkey across broadcast, cable and digital services."

The studio is also the distributor for Yorkey's buzzy new Netflix series, !3 Reasons Why", which has recently been picked up for a second season.

Of the deal, Amy Powell, President, Paramount Television and Digital said, "From Next To Normal to 13 Reasons Why, Brian has the innate ability to create both heart-warming and heart-breaking moments that fully immerse the audience and leave an indelible impact, Paramount TV seeks out visionaries like Brian to partner on compelling and original content and we are excited to see his next project."

13 Reasons Why is a new series from Netflix adapted from the best-selling books by Jay Asher. It follows teenager Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) as he returns home from school to find a mysterious box with his name on it lying on his porch. Inside he discovers cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker (newcomer Katherine Langford) -his classmate and crush-who tragically committed suicide two weeks earlier. On tape, Hannah explains that there are thirteen reasons why she decided to end her life. Will Clay be one of them? If he listens, he'll find out how he made the list. Through Hannah and Clay's dual narratives, 13 Reasons Why weaves an intricate and heart wrenching story of teenage life that will deeply affect viewers.

