Breaking News: Last Stop! Broadway's IN TRANSIT to Catch Final Express Train This Sunday

Just in, Broadway's first a cappella musical In Transit will play its final performance on Sunday, April 16, 2017 after playing 36 preview and 145 regular performances at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street).

With a book, music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen), James-Allen Ford, Russ Kaplan and Sara Wordsworth, and direction and choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes, Nice Work If You Can Get It), In Transit began performances on November 10, 2016 and officially opened on December 11, 2016.

Producer Janet B. Rosen said, "As the producer of In Transit, I have had the honor and privilege of working with the brilliant, gifted and talented team of writers, actors and creatives who have brought In Transit to life every performance for the past five months. I thank them with all my heart, as well as the audiences who have shared the experience with them and with me. We look forward to the release of our cast album which will preserve our show forever."

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for In Transit will be released on Hollywood Records and will be available digitally on Friday, April 28, 2017 and in-stores on Friday, June 9, 2017. The original cast album is now available for pre-order at Amazon.

IN TRANSIT currently stars David Abeles (Once), 2016 "America's Got Talent" contestant Moya Angela (Ghost The Musical), 2012 American Beatbox Vice Champion Steven "HeaveN" Cantor (Broadway Debut), Justin Guarini (Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown; "American Idol"), Telly Leung (Allegiance), Erin Mackey (Amazing Grace), Gerianne Pérez (Broadway Debut), Margo Seibert (Rocky), NYC beatbox and vocal percussion pioneer Chesney Snow (Broadway Debut), James Snyder (If/Then), Mariand Torres (Broadway Debut), Nicholas Ward (On the Town), Adam Bashian (Broadway Debut), Amy Justman (Phantom of the Opera), Arbender Robinson (Shuffle Along), Brad Standley (Broadway Debut), Aurelia Williams (Broadway Debut) and Chelsea Williams (Mamma Mia!)

IN TRANSIT features a cappella vocal arrangements by Deke Sharon (Pitch Perfect, "The Sing-Off"), music supervision by Rick Hip-Flores (Rocky), scenic design by Tony Award winner Donyale Werle (Peter and the Starcatcher), costume design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (Eclipsed), lighting design by Tony Award winner Donald Holder (She Loves Me), sound design by Ken Travis (Aladdin), projection design by Caite Hevner, hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan and casting by Binder Casting, Inc.

IN TRANSIT, a funny and poignant new Broadway musical, follows the intertwined lives of 11 New Yorkers faced with the challenges of city life. With a groundbreaking a cappella score by a team including the creators of Pitch Perfect and Frozen, In Transit takes you on a journey with people hoping to catch the express train to their dreams-including the stops they make along the way. Modern yet timeless, In Transit is a story about all of us, set to music that will stay with you long after the ride is over.

IN TRANSIT is produced by Janet B. Rosen for Six Train Productions.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles