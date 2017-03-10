Bobby Cannavale Joins Season Three of MR. ROBOT

According to Deadline, Broadway vet Bobby Cannavale is set to join the next season of the usa network series Mr. Robot. Cannavale is best known for his role on HBO's Boardwalk Empire.

Season three will not premiere until October, unlike past seasons which launched during July.

"Season 3 of Mr Robot will engage viewers in a whole new way, with Sam and team continuing to find ways to surprise, challenge and delight the audience. And adding Bobby Cannavale and BD Wong to our cast makes one of the tightest acting ensembles even stronger," Jeff Wachtel, Chief Content Officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, told Deadline.

Mr. Robot has won two Emmys, as well as two Golden Globe Awards.

Read the full article here.

Cannavale made his Broadway debut in Theresa Rebeck's Mauritius, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award. He was also seen in The Motherfucker With The Hat (Tony Award nomination; Drama Desk Award) and received rave reviews in the 2005 Off-Broadway revival of Hurlyburly. He begins a limited run in The Hairy Ape Off-Broadway at the end of March.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles