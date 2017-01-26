Black Broadway Actor Attacked; Called N-Word on 'MOTOWN' Tour in Reno

Elijah Ahmad Lewis

According to the New York Daily News, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, a black Broadway actor from New York who is currently performing in the ensemble of the MOTOWN THE MUSICAL tour, was assaulted by a white Nevada woman who repeatedly called him the 'n-word.'



Lewis, who was in Reno to perform the show, said that the stranger began yelling at him, charged him and hit him on the neck. The actor posted video of the incident, which he recorded on his cell phone, to his Facebook page. (see video below - Warning: includes graphic language) The woman, who remains unidentified, continued to hurl insults and racial slurs at him for approximately one minute.

Thankfully, Lewis was not injured. He says that he shared the video of the relatively young alleged assailant on social media to prove that racism exists among all generations.



Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve turned to Twitter to announce that police are currently investigating the incident and that "hate will not be tolerated" in her city.

