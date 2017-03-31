Billy Porter, Linda Lavin, Brian Stokes Mitchell and More Set for Crown & Anchor's 2017 Cabaret Series in Provincetown

Producer Rick Murray will present the 2017 Cabaret Series in Provincetown, MA this summer at The Crown & Anchor's Paramount Theatre, Cabaret Room, and Town Hall Auditorium.

Tickets are now on sale for the Series, in which an impressive list of award-winning stars will be performing live in full concerts.

Following up on last summer's smash hit season, the 2017 Cabaret Series will include the talents of Tony Award winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots); actress and comedian Margaret Cho; Linda Eder (Jekyll and Hyde); Tony winner Linda Lavin (television's Alice); Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Kiss Me Kate, Ragtime, Man of La Mancha); Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan (Will and Grace); and cabaret sensations Kim David Smith and Seth Sikes.

"The 2017 season is especially exciting because we're bringing back some of our most acclaimed artists as well as offering fresh names who are quickly becoming Provincetown favorites," Murray said. "The Crown & Anchor's ongoing commitment is to present diverse and exciting full concerts by America's most acclaimed performers at Provincetown's premiere venues with first-rate production values."

This season, proceeds from the Cabaret Series will benefit the True Colors Fund. Co-founded by Cyndi Lauper, the True Colors Fund is working to end homelessness among lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender youth by creating systemic change through a broad continuum of advocacy, training and education, and youth collaboration programs.

In addition to the Cabaret Series, the Crown & Anchor will also welcome back long-time favorites for the 2017 season, including Miss Richfield 1981, Dina Martina, Kate Clinton, and others to be announced later this spring.

The Crown & Anchor 2017 Cabaret Series Schedule:

Leslie Jordan

Paramount Theater

Saturday and Sunday, July 8 & 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Seth Sikes

Paramount Theater

Tuesday, July 18 at 8:00 p.m. and Monday, August 7 at 8:00 p.m.

Linda Eder

Paramount Theater

Monday and Tuesday, July 24 & 25 at 8:00 p.m.

Brian Stokes Mitchell

(One night only, two shows, Provincetown debut)

Paramount Theater

Sunday, August 6 at 7:00 and 9:00 p.m.

Margaret Cho

(One performance only)

Town Hall Auditorium

Saturday, August 12 at 8:00 p.m.

Billy Porter

Paramount Theater

Saturday, August 19 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, August 20 at 8:00 p.m.

KIM David Smith

Cabaret Room

Wednesday and Thursday, August 16 & 17 at 10:00 p.m.

Linda Lavin

Paramount Theater

Saturday and Sunday, August 26 & 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale both for general admission seating and special VIP packages. Pricing and additional information available online at www.onlyatthecrown.com, by phone at 508-487-1430, or at the Crown & Anchor box office, 247 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles