Backstage with Richard Ridge: How to Make a High-Flying Hit- The COME FROM AWAY Cast and Creatives Explain How They Made Their Show Soar

Come From Away has been 2017's little musical that could. Soon after opening at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, the show earned seven Tony nominations (picking up one for director Christopher Ashley), coming as quite a shock to the creative team that has been nurturing the project since the beginning. "We expected Canadian high schools to do it... and now we're on Broadway," explained creator David Hein.

Below, watch as stars Geno Carr, Jenn Colella, Joel Hatch, Q.Smith, plus creators Hein and Irene Sankoff, join Richard Ridge for SAG-AFTRA Foundation and BroadwayWorld's Conversations Q&A series. The group chats about the challenges of creating the structure of the show, portraying real people, and so much more!

