BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE
Click Here for More Articles on BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE

Backstage with Richard Ridge: How to Make a High-Flying Hit- The COME FROM AWAY Cast and Creatives Explain How They Made Their Show Soar

Jul. 28, 2017  

Come From Away has been 2017's little musical that could. Soon after opening at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, the show earned seven Tony nominations (picking up one for director Christopher Ashley), coming as quite a shock to the creative team that has been nurturing the project since the beginning. "We expected Canadian high schools to do it... and now we're on Broadway," explained creator David Hein.

Below, watch as stars Geno Carr, Jenn Colella, Joel Hatch, Q.Smith, plus creators Hein and Irene Sankoff, join Richard Ridge for SAG-AFTRA Foundation and BroadwayWorld's Conversations Q&A series. The group chats about the challenges of creating the structure of the show, portraying real people, and so much more!

Don't forget to check back for the FULL conversation in just a few days!

Backstage with Richard Ridge: How to Make a High-Flying Hit- The COME FROM AWAY Cast and Creatives Explain How They Made Their Show Soar
Click Here to Watch the Video!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Backstage With Richard Ridge

Backstage With Richard Ridge Richard Ridge fell in love with the theatre at the age of five when he went through his parents record cabinet and stumbled upon their (read more...)

  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: How to Make a High-Flying Hit- The COME FROM AWAY Cast and Creatives Explain How They Made Their Show Soar
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Broadway's Newest Waitress, Betsy Wolfe, Thinks Back on FALSETTOS- In Movie Theaters Today!
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Telly Leung Is Keeping One Jump Ahead as Broadway's New ALADDIN!
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Will Tony Day Be Johanna Day's Big Day?
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Is She Jonesing for Her First Tony? Rachel Bay Jones Opens Up About Heidi Hansen
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: From Nam to Nom- Broadway Baby Eva Noblezada Talks Bringing Kim Home

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com