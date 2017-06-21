BWW's 'Some Like It Pop' on the Tonys, Summer Binge-Watching, and JULIUS CAESAR

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Hello Pop Culture Thespians! On the latest episode of BroadwayWorld's "Some Like It Pop" podcast, Matt and Jenn discuss the 71st Annual Tony Awards, their summer binge-watching plans, Shakespearean assassinations, and, as always, close out the episode with "Show and Tell."

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE HERE :

Topics Discussed :

Intro: 00:07

"True Crime Obsessed": 1:43

Tony Awards Recap: 3:33

Summer TV Binge-Watching Plans and Recommendations: 30:41

Shakespeare in the Park "Julius Caesar" Discussion: 48:16

Show and Tell: 59:01

Outro: 1:04:56

Also listen to Matt and BroadwayRadio co-host James Marino on their "Today on Broadway" Tonys Recap Episode, recorded just minutes after the ceremony ended:

MATT'S SHOW AND TELL

The New York Times: Mapping the Shadows of New York City: Every Building, Every Block

Vox.com: All maps are wrong. I cut open a globe to show why.

@SLIPpodcast . Also, Jenn is @EponineQ and Matt is @BWWMatt .

