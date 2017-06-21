Podcasts
Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

BWW's 'Some Like It Pop' on the Tonys, Summer Binge-Watching, and JULIUS CAESAR

Jun. 21, 2017  

BWW's 'Some Like It Pop' on the Tonys, Summer Binge-Watching, and JULIUS CAESAR

Hello Pop Culture Thespians! On the latest episode of BroadwayWorld's "Some Like It Pop" podcast, Matt and Jenn discuss the 71st Annual Tony Awards, their summer binge-watching plans, Shakespearean assassinations, and, as always, close out the episode with "Show and Tell."

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE HERE:

Topics Discussed:
Intro: 00:07
"True Crime Obsessed": 1:43
Tony Awards Recap: 3:33
Summer TV Binge-Watching Plans and Recommendations: 30:41
Shakespeare in the Park "Julius Caesar" Discussion: 48:16
Show and Tell: 59:01
Outro: 1:04:56

Also listen to Matt and BroadwayRadio co-host James Marino on their "Today on Broadway" Tonys Recap Episode, recorded just minutes after the ceremony ended:

MATT'S SHOW AND TELL

The New York Times: Mapping the Shadows of New York City: Every Building, Every Block

Vox.com: All maps are wrong. I cut open a globe to show why.

JENN'S SHOW AND TELL

VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Performs 'For Forever' on LATE SHOW

In addition to being able to find all of our episodes on BroadwayWorld, we are also available on iTunes (subscribe here), Stitcher (subscribe here), and Google Play. So, subscribe, download, and share "Some Like it Pop"! To check out all of our old episodes, click here.

If you want to join the conversation, reach out to us on Twitter @SLIPpodcast. Also, Jenn is @EponineQ and Matt is @BWWMatt.


Related Articles

From This Author Some Like It Pop

Some Like It Pop BroadwayWorld.com's Pop Culture podcast hosted by Senior TV and Film Critic Matt Tamanini and BWW TV Los Angeles Bureau Chief, Jennifer McHugh. Matt and Jenn (read more...)

  • BWW's 'Some Like It Pop' on the Tonys, Summer Binge-Watching, and JULIUS CAESAR
  • BWW's 'Some Like It Pop' on Galactic, American, and Theatrical Gods
  • BWW's 'Some Like It Pop' on April's Best TV, 'S-Town' Podcast, and More
  • BWW's 'Some Like it Pop' Goes Behind the Scenes of INVISIBLE: THE MUSICAL on New Limited Audio Series, MAKING A MUSICAL
  • BWW's 'Some Like it Pop' Hosts Count Down the Top-10 Movies that Made Them Cry
  • BWW's 'Some Like It Pop' on GET OUT, TRIAL & ERROR, Broadway National Tours, and More

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com