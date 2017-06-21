BWW's 'Some Like It Pop' on the Tonys, Summer Binge-Watching, and JULIUS CAESAR
Hello Pop Culture Thespians! On the latest episode of BroadwayWorld's "Some Like It Pop" podcast, Matt and Jenn discuss the 71st Annual Tony Awards, their summer binge-watching plans, Shakespearean assassinations, and, as always, close out the episode with "Show and Tell."
LISTEN TO THE EPISODE HERE:
Topics Discussed:
Intro: 00:07
"True Crime Obsessed": 1:43
Tony Awards Recap: 3:33
Summer TV Binge-Watching Plans and Recommendations: 30:41
Shakespeare in the Park "Julius Caesar" Discussion: 48:16
Show and Tell: 59:01
Outro: 1:04:56
Also listen to Matt and BroadwayRadio co-host James Marino on their "Today on Broadway" Tonys Recap Episode, recorded just minutes after the ceremony ended:
MATT'S SHOW AND TELL
The New York Times: Mapping the Shadows of New York City: Every Building, Every Block
Vox.com: All maps are wrong. I cut open a globe to show why.
JENN'S SHOW AND TELL
VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Performs 'For Forever' on LATE SHOW
