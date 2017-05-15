Podcasts
BWW's 'Some Like It Pop' on Galactic, American, and Theatrical Gods

May. 15, 2017  

Hello Pop Culture Worshippers! On the latest episode of BroadwayWorld's "Some Like It Pop" podcast, Matt and Jenn discuss gods of all shapes, sizes, and entertainment mediums as they talk about GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, VOL. 2, AMERICAN GODS, and the 2017 Tony nominations, and, as always, close out the episode with "Show and Tell."

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE HERE:

Topics Discussed:

Intro- 00:07
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, VOL. 2 No Spoilers- 01:27
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, VOL. 2 Spoilers- 03:19
AMERICAN GODS- 20:25
2017 Tony Nominations- 29:40
Show and Tell- 51:22
Outro- 54:49

Listen to Matt and James Marino discuss the Tony Nominations on "Today on Broadway" HERE.

Matt's GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, VOL 2 Review:
BWW Review: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, VOL 2 is a Hilarious, 'Small' Story

JENN'S SHOW AND TELL

"From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars" by Virginia Hanlon Grohl

MATT'S SHOW AND TELL

SB Nation: Bowler uses every lane to bowl a perfect game in 86.9 seconds

In addition to being able to find all of our episodes on BroadwayWorld, we are also available on iTunes (subscribe here), Stitcher (subscribe here), and Google Play. So, subscribe, download, and share "Some Like it Pop"! To check out all of our old episodes, click here.

If you want to join the conversation, reach out to us on Twitter @SLIPpodcast. Also, Jenn is @EponineQ and Matt is @BWWMatt.


