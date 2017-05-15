BWW's 'Some Like It Pop' on Galactic, American, and Theatrical Gods

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Hello Pop Culture Worshippers! On the latest episode of BroadwayWorld's "Some Like It Pop" podcast, Matt and Jenn discuss gods of all shapes, sizes, and entertainment mediums as they talk about GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, VOL. 2, AMERICAN GODS, and the 2017 Tony nominations, and, as always, close out the episode with "Show and Tell."

Topics Discussed :

Intro- 00:07

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, VOL. 2 No Spoilers- 01:27

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, VOL. 2 Spoilers- 03:19

AMERICAN GODS- 20:25

2017 Tony Nominations- 29:40

Show and Tell- 51:22

Outro- 54:49

Listen to Matt and James Marino discuss the Tony Nominations on "Today on Broadway" HERE .

Matt's GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, VOL 2 Review:

BWW Review: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, VOL 2 is a Hilarious, 'Small' Story

JENN'S SHOW AND TELL

"From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars" by Virginia Hanlon Grohl

If you want to join the conversation, reach out to us on Twitter @SLIPpodcast . Also, Jenn is @EponineQ and Matt is @BWWMatt .

