CHICAGO
Click Here for More Articles on CHICAGO

BWW TV: Take a Look at CHICAGO, the Longest Running American Musical in Broadway History

May. 30, 2017  

Check out these highlights of CHICAGO, the longest running American musical in Broadway history. With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

BWW TV: Take a Look at CHICAGO, the Longest Running American Musical in Broadway History
Click Here to Watch the Video!

buy tickets

Related Articles


7 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAMILTON or WICKED for Best Long-Running Broadway Show

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: Take a Look at CHICAGO, the Longest Running American Musical in Broadway History
  • Review Roundup: MARY POPPINS At Paper Mill Playhouse
  • BWW TV: Chatting with the Cast of LOVE IN IDLENESS on Opening Night at the Apollo!
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At MARY POPPINS At Paper Mill Playhouse
  • BWW Exclusive: Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole Find Beauty in the World in Track from WAR PAINT Cast Recording
  • BWW TV: Behind the Scenes of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL at The Players

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com