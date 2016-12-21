BWW TV: On the Red Carpet for AMELIE's Pre-Broadway Bow in LA!

Center Theatre Group's production of "Amélie, A New Musical" at the Ahmanson Theatre opened just lats week and continues through January 15, 2017. Based on the motion picture written by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Guillaume Laurant, "Amélie, A New Musical" will have its Broadway premiere at the Walter Kerr Theatre, beginning performances on March 9, 2017 and opening April 3, 2017.

Amélie captured our hearts in the 2001 French film. Now Amélie (played by Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo) comes to the stage in an inventive and captivating new musical directed by Tony Award winner Pam Mackinnon ("Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?," "Clybourne Park"), with a book by three-time Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas ("An American in Paris"), music by Daniel Messé (of the band Hem), lyrics by Nathan Tysen("Tuck Everlasting") and Daniel Messé, musical staging and choreography by Sam Pinkleton, musical direction by Kimberly Grigsby, vocal arrangements by Kimberly Grigsby and Daniel Messé, and orchestrations by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin.

The musical follows the mesmerizing journey of the inquisitive and charmingly shy Amélie who turns the streets of Montmartre into a world of her own imagining, while secretly orchestrating moments of joy for those around her. After discovering a mysterious photo album and meeting a handsome stranger, Amélie realizes that helping others is easier than participating in a romantic story of her own.

BroadwayWorld's Michael Sterling was on the red carpet for the LA premiere and you can go inside the special night below!

