BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Rolls Out the Red Carpet for the Cast of PARAMOUR

Nothing could be more fitting the day after the Oscar's than celebrating our recent evening with the stars of Cirque du Soleil's Paramour. Paramour stars Ruby Lewis, Ryan Vona, Bret Shuford, Sheridan Mouawad, Nick Cartell and Katrina Cunningham dazzled like movie land's gilded statue. Add to the starry mix, Elf's Arthur Ross, vocalist Shakiera Sarai and pint-sized diva Isabella Koster, and we may as well have rolled out the red carpet. Enjoy this Oscar worthy performances from the star's of Broadway's Hollywood themed musical/acrobatic hybrid.

Join us this week for our once monthly All Open Mic Party!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

