BWW Morning Brief February 22nd, 2017 - KID VICTORY, IF I FORGET and More!

by Movies News Desk - February 21, 2017

Meet costume designer Jacqueline Durran and check out new footage in an all-new BEAUTY AND THE BEAST featurette titled 'Dresses,' released today.. (more...)

2) BWW Profile: FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS's Oscar-Nominated Stage and Screen, Meryl Streep

by Courtney Henley - February 21, 2017

It's simple: if you don't know Meryl Streep, or think she's overrated, you've been living under a rock for the past 30 years or so. She's dominated THE ACADEMY AWARDS since the early 1980s, earning a whopping 20 Oscar nominations for roles as varied as the colors of the rainbow. She's only won three of those coveted golden statues thus far (slacker), but fans are hoping that come February 26, she'll take home number four.. (more...)

by Jessica Khan - February 21, 2017

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Today's big news: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins's EVERYBODY opens this evening Off-Broadway, and stars gather to celebrate Florence Henderson at the Music Box Theatre today!. (more...)

4) Alan Cumming, Whoopi Goldberg, Chita Rivera and More Set for Florence Henderson Memorial Today at the Music Box

by BWW News Desk - February 21, 2017

Friends and family of Florence Henderson will come together today, February 21st, at 1:30 PM at the Music Box Theatre, 239 West 45th Street, New York, NY to celebrate the treasured star.. (more...)

5) BWW Profile: LA LA LAND's Oscar Nominated Song-Writing Team, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

by Daniella Parcell - February 21, 2017

Already boasting a Golden Globe Award for their song 'City of Stars,' songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are again in the spotlight for their work in the critically-acclaimed LA LA LAND. Garnering a total of 14 Oscar nominations, the musical film features lyrics by Pasek and Paul, and two of its original songs, 'Audition (The Fools Who Dream)' and 'City of Stars,' are up for the Original Song award.. (more...)

Next up in our series of stars introducing BWW's morning feature is

TV star Juan Pablo Di Pace (portrait by Walter McBride),

continuing his 54 Below debut tonight!

Today's Call Sheet:

- Kander & Pierce's KID VICTORY officially bows tonight Off-Broadway!

- #EduHam welcomes public schools to HAMILTON in Chicago today.

- The companies of ANASTASIA and PRESENT LAUGHTER meet the press, so stay tuned for coverage...

- And IF I FORGET, starring Kate Walsh, Jeremy Shamos and more, opens tonight at Roundabout!

BWW Exclusive: See our coverage of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY's sweet meet & greet!

#WednesdayWisdom: A word from TV star and cabaret artist Juan Pablo Di Pace...

"I have five, six, seven things I do before those lines are in my brain. I say them like I'm a robot; I sing them. I put a pencil in my mouth, and I say them. I cook. I play with a cushion and say them - so they really are inside of me." - Juan Pablo Di Pace (via BrainyQuote)

Set Your DVR... for HAMILTON star Javier Munoz's appearance on tonight's BLINDSPOT on NBC!

What we're geeking out over: THE WONDER YEARS musical adaptation, getting a developmental lab this spring. Watch the iconic opening to the TV series below!

What we're reading: Ed Dixon's memoir SECRETS OF A LIFE ON STAGE... AND OFF - he'll be signing copies and chatting Off-Broadway's 'GEORGIE' at The Drama Book Shop tonight!

What we're listening to: The new play reading podcast AT THE TABLE, featuring TROOP 54 this month!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Lea Salonga, who turns 46 today!

Lea Salonga last starred on Broadway in ALLEGIANCE opposite George Takei and Telly Leung. Before that, she appeared in FLOWER DRUM SONG, MISS SAIGON in New York and in the West End (and which earned her 1991 Tony, Drama Desk and Theatre World Awards) and LES MISERABLES. The actress also voiced the singing parts for Jasmine and Mulan in Disney's Aladdin and Mulan. She will soon take the stage in FUN HOME in Manila and recently appeared on tour in Australia - check out footage of her concert in Sydney below!

