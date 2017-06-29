BROADWAY SESSIONS Offers Season Finale Tonight

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway guest each week. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida and Footloose) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano. This Thursday night, June 29th, Broadway Sessions celebrates its season finale with a roster of Broadway talent and more



Scheduled to perform are Colton Ryan ( Dear Evan Hansen), Kimber Elayne Sprawl (Beautiful), Lauren Elder (Side Show) and Matt DeAngelis (Waitress). The evening will also feature performances from the new Off Broadway musical Bastard Jones.

The evening will also feature performances by teenage diva Darby Vincent.

Extended open mic will follow the show.

Shows will resume on Thursday, September 7th.

Broadway Sessions takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café located at 407 west 42nd street (corner of 42nd street and 9th avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at www.bencameron.nyc Doors open at 10pm for pre show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Broadway Sessions is proud of it's collaboration with BroadwayWorld.com which offers an exclusive look at Broadway Sessions every Monday. Past performances can be viewed on Broadway Sessions YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/bwaysessions. www.BroadwaySessions.net.

