Ayad Akhtar's JUNK Gets Preview as Part of Works & Process Series at the Guggenheim This Fall; Lineup Announced!

Works & Process at the Guggenheim has announced its fall 2017 season and opens the season with a commissioned performance made in and for the museum rotunda.

Since 1984 the performing-arts series has championed new works and offered audiences unprecedented access to leading creators and performers.

Each intimate, 80-minute performance combines artistic creation with stimulating conversation, and takes place in the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum's Frank Lloyd Wright-designed, 285-seat Peter B. Lewis Theater.

Additional information is available at worksandprocess.org.

Fall 2017 Season Schedule:

WORKS & PROCESS ROTUNDA PROJECT

Falls the Shadow by Daniil Simkin

Monday and Tuesday, September 4 and 5, 8 and 9:30 pm

Commissioned by Works & Process and created by AmericanBallet Theatre (ABT) Principal Dancer Daniil Simkin, Falls the Shadow is anew production featuring Simkin, ABT soloist Cassandra Trenary, Ana Lopez from Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, and dancer Brett Conway; choreography by Alejandro Cerrudo; projection design by Dmitrij Simkin; and costume design by Dior. The performers' movements will be captured by motion sensors, generating 3-D mapped visuals that will be projected onto the rotunda to create an immersive experience that merges technology, music, visual art, fashion, and dance.This 30-minute performance will be viewed from the ramps and requires audience members to stand for the duration of the program.

Leadership support for Works & Process Rotunda Projects provided by Mertz-Gilmore Foundation, Stavros Niarchos Foundation, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and Caroline M. Sharp.

Daniil Simkin: Falls the Shadow lead support provided by Kerry Clayton andPaige Royer; Howard Paley; and Michèle and Steven Pesner.

WorldStage is the technology partner for Falls the Shadow.

Nico Muhly and the Countertenor

Sunday, September 17, 7:30 pm

Composer Nico Muhly discusses his music for countertenor. A selection of these works will be performed alongside a preview of a new Works &Processcommission. Inspired by theInstitute for the Study of the Ancient World's interpretation of the oldest song in the world, the commission is an extension of Lenka Clayton andJon Rubin's project . . . circle throughNew York, part of the GuggenheimSocial Practice initiative.

The Principles of Uncertainty by John Heginbotham and Maira Kalman

Monday, September 18, 7:30 pm

Choreographer John Heginbotham and author/illustrator Maira Kalman discuss their newest collaboration featuring imaginative production design and whimsical dance theater inspired by Kalman's written work and visual art. Following the world premiere at Jacob'sPillow Dance and before the New York premiere at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Dance Heginbotham and members of The Knights orchestra will perform highlights set to a score by the orchestra's artistic director Colin Jacobsen.

San Francisco Opera: Girls of the Golden West by John Adams and Peter Sellars

Thursday and Friday, September 21 and 22, 7:30 pm

Composer John Adams and librettist/director Peter Sellars discusstheir newest collaboration with San Francisco Opera GeneralDirector Matthew Shilvock. Sourced from historical writings aboutCalifornia's Gold Rush, the opera explores the dramatic and brutal stories of remarkable characters who are hoping to strike it rich andare quickly caught up in the optimism, greed, and prejudices of a rapidly changing world. Highlights are performed prior to the world premiere in San Francisco.

Lincoln Center Theater: JUNK by Ayad Akhtar

Saturday, September 23, 7:30 pm

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ayad Akhtar and Tony Award-winning director Doug Hughes discuss Akhtar's newest play before its New York premiere. Cast members perform highlights from the financial thriller, set in the hotbed of the 1980s, about RobertMerkin, the genius behind an upstart investment firm hell-bent on changing all the rules. Merkin sets in motion a financial civil war, pitting magnates against workers, lawyers against journalists, and ultimately, everyone against themselves.

The Living Word Project: /peh-LO-tah/ by Marc Bamuthi Joseph

Sunday, October 1, 7:30 pm

In conjunction with Joseph's project moving and passing, part of the Guggenheim Social Practice initiative, highlights from /peh-LO-tah/will be performed prior to opening at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Directed by Michael John Garcés, choreographed by Stacey Printz, and with music byTommy Shepard, the work is a "futbol-framed freedom suite" inspired by Joseph's first-generation American experience, and it explores the intersection of global economics, cross border fan culture, and the politics of joy. Joseph will discuss the work with producer Cathy Zimmerman.

American Ballet Theatre Season Preview

Sunday and Monday, October 8 and 9, 7:30 pm

For over 75 years, ABT has been home to the most important figures in classical ballet. Join the company for an evening of discussion and dance as highlights of new commissions from the fall 2017 season are performed prior to their premieres.

The Metropolitan Opera: The Exterminating Angel

Music by Thomas Adès, libretto by Tom Cairns

Monday, October 16, 7:30 pm

Hailed by the New York Times at its 2016 Salzburg Festival premiere as "inventive and audacious. . . . a major event," Thomas Adès's The Exterminating Angel, inspired by the classic Luis Buñuel film of the same name, is a surreal fantasy about a dinner party that guests cannot escape.Prior to the American premiere, Met Opera general managerPeter Gelb discusses the opera with Adès, and singers perform highlights.

Open Rehearsal: Steve Reich and Ensemble Signal

Tuesday, October 17, 7:30 pm

Go into the rehearsal studio with conductor Brad Lubman and Ensemble Signal as they prepare for their Carnegie Hall concert featuring music by Steve Reich. Preview the New York premiere of Runner and hear Pulse in raw form, without technical equipment or sound reinforcement. Between performances, Reich and Lubman discuss the works.

NEW COMMISSION

Ryan McNamara and John Zorn

Sunday and Monday, October 22 and 23, 7:30 pm

See the premiere of a Works & Process commission for the unique architecture of the Guggenheim's Peter B. Lewis Theater.Collaborating with a community of dancers and artists with whom he has worked for years, Ryan McNamara will create a performance set to Commedia dell'arte by composer John Zorn.

Tanaquil Le Clercq's The Ballet Cook Book: A 50th Anniversary Celebration

Sunday and Monday, November 5 and 6, 7:30 pm

In 1967 ballerina Tanaquil Le Clercq published The Ballet CookBook, her masterful compendium of ballet history, food stories, and recipes from over 90 leading dancers and choreographers of the day, including George Balanchine, Jacques d'Amboise, Melissa Hayden, and Allegra Kent. Celebrating the book's 50th anniversary, dancers from New York City Ballet perform excerpts from roles originated by Ballet Cook Book contributors, and dance legendsJacques d'Amboise and Allegra Kent join food scholar Meryl Rosofsky and dancers Jared Angle and Adrian Danchig-Waring in a discussion of Le Clercq's artistic and culinary legacy.

In conjunction with this program, select dishes from The BalletCook Book will be served at The Wright restaurant. For reservations, call 212 427 5690 or visitopentable.com.

The Sarasota Ballet: Classical and New Voices

Sunday, November 19, 3 and 7:30 pm

American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancer and choreographerMarcelo Gomes, invited by director Iain Webb and executive director Joseph Volpe, recently performed with The Sarasota Ballet in Sir Frederick Ashton's rarely seen The Two Pigeons. After working with Gomes, Webb commissioned a new choreographic work from him. Exploring classical and new voices, Gomes performs highlights from The Two Pigeons and company dancers perform excerpts from the new commission prior to the premiere in Sarasota. WithWebb, Gomes shares insight into his creative process during the development of this new work.

Peter & the Wolf with Isaac Mizrahi

December 2, 3, 9, and 10, 2:30 and 4 pm

December 8, 6:30 pm

Isaac Mizrahi narrates Sergei Prokofiev's charming children's classic as Brad Lubman conducts Ensemble Signal and a cast performs choreography by John Heginbotham, bringing the 30-minute story to life for the young and young at heart.

For children 5 and up. Enter via the ramp at 88th St and 5th Ave.

FRONT ROW TICKETING: $100, $95 Friends of Works & Process and Guggenheim members

NEW COMMISSION

Holiday Concert

Sunday and Monday, December 17 and 18, 7 pm

Celebrate the season with the joyous sounds of holiday music and a newWorks & Process commission by composer Nico Muhly in the museum's iconic rotunda. George Steel conducts the Vox Vocal Ensemble in what has become a revered annual tradition.

FLOOR SEATING: $40, $35 Friends of Works & Process and Guggenheim members

RAMP STANDING: $20, $15 Friends of Works & Process and Guggenheim members

Performances and events take place in the Peter B. Lewis Theater (unless otherwise noted) at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, 1071 Fifth Avenue at 89th Street (Subway: 4, 5, 6 train to 86th Street; Bus: M1, M2, M3, or M4 bus on Madison or Fifth Avenue).

Tickets are $40, $35 members (unless otherwise noted). $10 student rush tickets available one hour prior to each performance if space allows (for students under 25 with valid ID). Priority ticket access and preferred seat selection starts July 31, 2017, for Friends of Works & Process or Guggenheim members Associate level and above. Season tickets will be on sale August 7, 2017.

For more information, call 212 758 0024 or 212 423 3587, Mon-Fri, 1-5 pm, or visit worksandprocess.org.

