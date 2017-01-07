Award-Winning Producer Jerry Arrow Passes Away Age 78

Jerry Arrow, 78, the prominent Broadway producer of Albert Innaurato's "Gemini" and Lanford Wilson's Tony-award winning "Fifth Of July," passed away Saturday January 7, 2017.

Mr. Arrow was Executive Director of the award-winning Circle Repertory Company from 1974-1978. It was during that period that the Company rose to its optimum position of national prominence in the theatre. Among the more than fifty productions he produced at Circle Rep were Tennessee Williams' "Battle Of Angels," Jules Feiffer's "Knock, Knock," Lanford Wilson's "The Mound Builders" and "Serenading Louie."

On Broadway, he was company manager of Harold Pinter's "The Homecoming" and Peter Shaffer's "Black Comedy," as well as general manager for Paul Zindel's "The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds." He also served in various capacities on Broadway for "Black Comedy / White Lies," "Wheelbarrow Closers," "The Subject Was Roses," "Little Murders," and "The Unknown Soldier and His Wife." Off-Broadway credits include "The Typists and The Tiger," "A View From The Bridge" and "In Circles." He was also the company manager for six companies of "Hair" including the New York, Los Angeles and national companies.

Mr. Arrow's greatest success was the Broadway production of "Gemini" starring Danny Aiello. The show opened on May 21, 1977 at the Little Theatre and closed on September 6, 1981 after playing 1,819 performances making it the fourth longest running play in Broadway history. The hit comedy also featured Reed Birney, Anne DeSalvo, Jonathan Hadary, Jessica James, Robert Picardo and Carol Potter. Kathleen Turner and Wayne Knight later joined the cast.

His next production, "Fifth Of July," was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Play and starred Christopher Reeve, Jeff Daniels and Swoosie Kurtz. The show opened November 5, 1980 at the New Apollo Theatre and closed on January 24, 1982 after playing 511 performances.

Kathy Bates, Richard Thomas, Laraine Newman and Michael O'Keefe also appeared during the run of the play.

After an illustrious career in theatre, he next served as General Manager and Controller at New York City's restaurant Serendipity 3 for over twenty years. Mr. Arrow dedicated his life to supporting the performing arts and will be remembered for his witty personality and extreme generosity.

