Amber Tamblyn to Make Off-Broadway Debut in CAN YOU FORGIVE HER? at the Vineyard

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern announce casting for the New York premiere of two-time Pulitzer Prize-finalist Gina Gionfriddo's CAN YOU FORGIVE HER?, directed by Peter DuBois (SONS OF THE PROPHET, BECKY SHAW).

CAN YOU FORGIVE HER? will begin preview performances on Thursday, May 4 with an official opening night set for May 23.

Amber Tamblyn ("Joan of Arcadia," The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants) will make her New York theatre debut in CAN YOU FORGIVE HER?, joining Ella Dershowitz (INTIMACY), Darren Pettie ("Mad Men"), and Tony Award-winner Frank Wood (SIDE MAN). Further casting to be announced.

CAN YOU FORGIVE HER?'s design team will include set design by Allen Moyer (Vineyard's DOT, THE LYONS), costume design by Jessica Pabst (THE HEIDI CHRONICLES), lighting design by Russell Champa (IN THE NEXT ROOM), and sound design by Daniel Kluger (SIGNIFICANT OTHER).

In CAN YOU FORGIVE HER?, it's Halloween night, and Miranda is desperate for a way out. She's drowning in debt, may be falling for the man who pays her bills, and is on the run from her date who has threatened to kill her. When Graham and his fiancé Tanya offer her a safe haven, a door opens, for all of them... but is the promise of a better life a treat or a trick? Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Gina Gionfriddo brings her unforgettable dark humor to this timely, ferociously funny story of lost souls grappling with emotional and financial dependence, and the costs of the American Dream.

Tickets for Vineyard members are currently on sale; general tickets will be available for sale on Monday, March 27 at 10:00AM at www.vineyardtheatre.org or by calling 212-353-0303.

Amber Tamblyn (Miranda) is a writer, director and actress originally from Los Angeles. She has received Emmy, Golden Globe and Independent Spirit Award nominations for her work in television and film. In television, Tamblyn starred in the cult classic drama, "Joan of Arcadia" as well as "House M.D." Her feature film work includes The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 127 Hours, Django Unchained and the critically lauded Stephanie Daley, opposite Tilda Swinton. Tamblyn is the author of three books of poetry and prose: "Free Stallion" (Simon & Schuster), "Bang Ditto" (Manic D. Press) and most recent the acclaimed best seller "Dark Sparkler" (Harper Perennial), which explores the lives and deaths of child star actresses and features artwork from such luminaries as Marilyn Manson and David Lynch, among others. She is currently writing her 4th collection of poetry and a debut novel, due out on Harper Perennial in 2018. In theater, Tamblyn starred in Neil LaBute's REASONS TO BE PRETTY at the Geffen Theater and played Daisy Domergue in Quentin Tarantino's live reading of THE HATEFUL EIGHT at The Ace Theater, which he also directed. Tamblyn writes for The Poetry Foundation and has a poetry book review column in Bust magazine. In 2014, she co-wrote and directed her first feature film, an adaptation of the Janet Fitch novel by the same name, Paint It Black, starring two-time Oscar nominee Janet McTeer, Alia Shawkat and Alfred Molina which comes out in theaters in May 2017. Tamblyn lives in Brooklyn.

Ella Dershowitz (Tanya) has appeared recently Off-Broadway in CONNECTED and INTIMACY. Her television credits include Phil Spector on HBO, "The Affair," and "Lie to Me."

Darren Pettie (Graham) received acclaim for his portrayal of Lee Garner, Jr. on "Mad Men" and currently can be seen as Ian Conroy on "Madame Secretary." A graduate of Juilliard, his New York theatre includes INCIDENT AT VICHY, DINNER WITH FRIENDS, and Doug Wright's UNWRAP YOUR CANDY at Vineyard Theatre.

Frank Wood (David) won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for SIDE MAN. Other New York credits include HUGHIE, AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY, and the Off-Broadway revival of ANGELS IN AMERICA. His numerous film and television credits include "Flight of the Conchords" and Greetings from Tim Buckley.

Gina Gionfriddo's play AFTER ASHLEY had its New York debut at Vineyard Theatre in 2005, starring Kieran Culkin and Anna Paquin. Her plays include RAPTURE, BLISTER, BURN, a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama, which has been performed across the U.S. and in London (Hampstead), Sweden, and Australia subsequent to its premiere at Playwrights Horizons; BECKY SHAW, also a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama, which was originally produced by Actors Theatre of Louisville's Humana Festival and enjoyed a long Off-Broadway run at Second Stage Theatre, receiving an Outer Critics Circle Award, and Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel award nominations for Best Play, and subsequent productions across the country and in London (Almeida), Argentina, Australia, Belgium, New Zealand, Sweden, The Netherlands, Korea, Israel, and Malta. AFTER ASHLEY, which premiered at the Humana Festival and in New York at The Vineyard, was named one of 2005's ten best theatre shows by Entertainment Weekly and received two Obie Awards. Other plays include U.S. DRAG, SQUALOR, and AMERICA'S GOT TRAGEDY. Gina has received an Obie Award, Guggenheim Fellowship in Playwriting, The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, The Helen Merrill Award, and an American Theatre Critics Association/Steinberg Citation. Gina's television writer/producer credits include the NBC dramas, "Law & Order" and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," and is currently a writer/producer for the upcoming "Law & Order: True Crime."

Peter DuBois is in his ninth season as Artistic Director at the Huntington Theatre where his directing credits include Stephen Sondheim's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE and A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, Lydia R. Diamond's SMART PEOPLE, Evan M. Wiener's CAPTORS, Stephen Karam's SONS OF THE PROPHET (2012 Pulitzer finalist), Bob Glaudini's VENGEANCE IS THE LORD'S, and David Grimm's THE MIRACLE AT NAPLES; the regional premieres of A. Rey Pamatmat's after all the terrible things I do, Stephen Belber's THE POWER OF DUFF, Gina Gionfriddo's BECKY SHAW and RAPTURE, BLISTER, BURN; and Craig Lucas' PRELUDE TO A KISS. His West/End London credits include SEX WITH STRANGERS and RAPTURE, BLISTER, BURN (Hampstead Theatre), ALL NEW PEOPLE with Zach Braff (Duke of York's Theatre), and BECKY SHAW (Almeida Theatre). His New York credits include THE POWER OF DUFF with Greg Kinnear (New York Stage and Film); the premiere of RAPTURE, BLISTER, BURN (Playwrights Horizons, 2013 Pulitzer finalist); SONS OF THE PROPHET (Roundabout Theatre Company); MODERN TERRORISM, BECKY SHAW (2009 Pulitzer finalist), TRUST with Sutton Foster and Zach Braff, and ALL NEW PEOPLE (Second Stage Theatre); MEASURE FOR PLEASURE, RICHARD III with Peter Dinklage, BIRO, and MOM, HOW DID YOU MEET THE BEATLES? (The Public Theater/NYSF); JACK GOES BOATING with Philip Seymour Hoffman and THE VIEW FROM 151ST STREET (LAByrinth Theater Company/The Public Theater). He served for five years as associate producer and resident director at The Public Theater, preceded by five years as artistic director of the Perseverance Theatre in Juneau, Alaska.

Dedicated to the creation and production of daring new plays and musicals, Vineyard Theatre has consistently premiered provocative, groundbreaking works, including Paula Vogel and Rebecca Taichman's INDECENT which will begin performances on Broadway in April, and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Pulitzer Prize finalist GLORIA which transferred to the Goodman Theatre in Chicago in January; last season's DOT by Colman Domingo; Nicky Silver's THE LYONS; Marx, Lopez and Whitty's Tony Award-winning musical AVENUE Q; Kander and Ebb's THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS; Bell and Bowen's [title of show]; Paula Vogel's HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE (1998 Pulitzer Prize); Edward Albee's THREE TALL WOMEN (1994 Pulitzer Prize); Tarell Alvin McCraney's WIG OUT!; Becky Mode's FULLY COMMITTED; Jenny Schwartz's GOD'S EAR; Will Eno's MIDDLETOWN; and many more. The Vineyard's productions have been honored with two Pulitzer Prizes, three Tony Awards, and numerous Drama Desk, Obie, Outer Critics Circle and Lucille Lortel awards.

Vineyard Theatre's leadership includes Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern and Managing Director Suzanne Appel.

