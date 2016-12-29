All-Female Cast Will Take on 1776 at Feinstein's/54 Below This President's Day

Dec. 29, 2016  
This President's Day, Feinstein's/54 Below will present an all-female cast singing Sherman Edward's seminal piece, 1776. This contemporary take on one of Broadway's beloved classics will be performed by some of New York's finest leading ladies. America's birth has never felt so fresh, or so feminine.

Directed by Jenny Leon and produced by Shoshana Feinstein, the cast has not yet been announced.

1776 is set in the halls of Congress, as the founding fathers battle out the question of independence and draft the declaration that will sever their ties to England and give birth to a new nation. Adams, Jefferson, Franklin, and their cohorts argue and grandstand through speeches and songs such as "Sit Down, John," "Cool, Cool, Considerate Men," and "He Plays the Violin."

For additional information, visit: https://54below.com/events/female-cast-presents-1776/


