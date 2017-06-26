Alan Cumming, Darren Criss and Rachel Bloom Share Their Favorite Tunes on NAKED AMERICAN SONGBOOK

Julian Fleisher and The Naked American Songbook explore our love for the music of Disney with some of Julian's most colorful friends. Doesn't everyone have a favorite Disney song?

This half-hour bonus episode features : Glee heartthrob Darren Criss. a fan of Stephen Schwartz's underrated Hunchback of Notre Dame Alan Cumming, The Good Wife's Eli Gold, a skeptic with a soft spot for The Little Mermaid (sung by a surprising pop songstress) Crazy Ex- Girlfriend Rachel Bloom, a Belle, of course, and goes all in on Beauty and the Beast.

Available June 27, 2017 at www.nakedamericansongbook.org on Apple Podcasts at bit.ly/nakedsongbook or your favorite podcast app.

A show about sharing the songs we love and revealing who we are. Julian Fleisher undresses his guests's passion for great music and the artists who bring it to life on The Naked American Songbook.

Now in its second season, TNAS has stripped bare the musical tastes of celebrity guests including "Mr. Big" Chris Noth, astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson, designer Isaac Mizrahi, Orange is the New Black's prisoner with a heart of gold, Lea DeLaria, and many others. Produced by The Jonathan Channel, WNYC Studios and WQXR, The Naked American Songbook is available as a podcast with bonus material, and airs on Tuesdays at 7pm ET and Thursdays at 10pm ET on The Jonathan Channel.

Singer-songwriter-bandleader-producer-actor-former-writer Julian Fleisher is a genuine multi-hyphenate, the kind of restless creative spirit that people used to call a Renaissance Man. His regular gigs at such stalwart New York venues as Joe's Pub, BAM, Symphony Space, The 92nd St Y and The World Trade Center's Winter Garden led him to start writing his own songs and to collaborating with a host of partners both on and off the stage. Julian has recently sung, written, gigged, produced or appeared with, among others, Molly Ringwald, Martha Plimpton, Issac Mizrahi, Jennifer Holiday, Lauren Graham, Ana Gasteyer, Nellie McKay, Rufus Wainwright, Mo Rocca, Bridget Everett, Paul Schaefer, Keith Carradine, Joshua Malina, David Rakoff and even Sally Field.

