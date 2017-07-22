Actor John Heard Dead at 72

Page Six reports that actor John Heard was pronounced dead on Friday, July 21. The actor was 72. His death comes shortly after a minor back surgery, but the cause is not yet determined.

Heard was perhaps best known for his role as Peter McCallister, father to Macaulay Culkin's character Kevin on the film series "Home Alone". Other film appearances include "Beaches", "Big", and "Gladiator".

Heard's acting career began in theatre where he won many prestigious awards. He was an Obie Award-winner for his roles in OTHELLO and SPLIT. He was also a 1977 Theatre World Award-winner for his performance in G.R. POINT.

Most recently, Heard made many notable guest appearances on television including roles on CSI Miami", "Modern Family", "NCIS: Los Angeles", and "Elementary". His guest role as Vin Makazian on "The Sopranos" earned him an Emmy nomination.

Heard is survived by his children John Matthew Heard III, Max Heard and Annika Heard.

Photo courtesy of Hunt Talent Management

