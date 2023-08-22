WILL YOU STILL LOVE ME IN THE MORNING? is Now Playing at Kechi Playhouse

Performances run through August 25.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 2 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 3 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall Photo 4 Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall

WILL YOU STILL LOVE ME IN THE MORNING? is Now Playing at Kechi Playhouse

WILL YOU STILL LOVE ME IN THE MORNING? is now playing at Kechi Playhouse. Performances run through August 25.

Jeremy and Celia return a week early from their unsuccessful honeymoon to find that both Jeremy’s working partners have accepted his offer to stay in his house while he is away. The only problem is that they have each brought the other’s wife with them. Meanwhile, Syd the plumber, keeps popping in and out, attempting to stem the flood of water in the cellar. With complications piling up thick and fast, can Jeremy and Celia manage to salvage their lost honeymoon?

This wonderful farce stars Ashley Ferrer, Samuel Schwartz, Chris Welborn, Heather Johnson, Theresa Dombrowski, Jered Becker, and Mike Shryock. The show is directed by Misty Maynard.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday with Sunday matinees starting at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 Friday and Saturday and $15 on Sunday. Call for reservations 316-744-2152. Kechi Playhouse is located at 100 E Kechi Rd. 




RELATED STORIES - Wichita

1
Previews: WILL YOU STILL LOVE ME IN THE MORNING? at Kechi Playhouse Photo
Previews: WILL YOU STILL LOVE ME IN THE MORNING? at Kechi Playhouse

Kechi Playhouse is happy to announce the third production of their 41st year: Will You Still Love Me in the Morning by Brian Clemens and Dennis Spooner, August 4-27.

2
Music Theatre Wichita Hosts Musical Theatre for Adults Classes Photo
Music Theatre Wichita Hosts Musical Theatre for Adults Classes

Music Theatre Wichita hosts Musical Theatre for Adults classes beginning this month!

3
STARNIGHT Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in August Photo
STARNIGHT Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in August

Join in for StarNight, an intimate cabaret-style concert experience featuring members of the Music Theatre Wichita 2023 Resident Ensemble. Laugh, cry, and get to know our fabulous company members a little bit better as they share songs and stories from their college lives and early careers.

4
CATS Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in September Photo
CATS Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in September

Cats comes to Music Theatre Wichita in September. Performances run September 6-10, 2023 at Century II Concert Hall.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway Video Video: Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA Video
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
View all Videos

Wichita SHOWS

Recommended For You