THE KREADY HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR Comes to Tokpeka This Month
The performance is set for Friday, December 23rd, 6:30 PM in the Georgia Neese Grey Performance Hall at TPAC.
The Topeka Performing Arts Center invites you to come celebrate the season at a holiday concert for the whole family! With 17 Broadway shows between them, Broadway veterans Jeff Kready and Nikki Renée Daniels promise to thrill you with vocal stylings that are direct from New York City, but have hometown heart.
To accompany them, Santa has put together a special group of musicians from the Topeka Symphony Orchestra (conducted by maestro Nicolas Carr) as well as the Shawnee Choral Society to make sure the evening gives you all the winter wonderland feels.
With special appearances by Danielle Norwood of KMAJ, the Countryside Methodist Puppets, the Laudate Ringers, and Santa Claus himself who will be on hand to take pictures after the concert! VIP ticket holders get access to a cast party and champagne toast after the show. Come witness the beginning of a new Topeka tradition that will delight and inspire you this holiday season.
December 6, 2022
For forty-five years, Ballet Midwest has been entertaining audiences with the magical Nutcracker Ballet set to the unforgettable score by Tchaikovsky. Join Clara at a Christmas Eve party where she receives a gift that will soon take her on a fantastic journey.
THE CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKER Comes to Topeka This Weekend
November 25, 2022
“The Chocolate Nutcracker,” an urban twist on the classic ballet “The Nutcracker,” will be performed Nov. 26th at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. “The Chocolate Nutcracker” showcases a variety of ethnic dances, including hip hop, jazz, African contemporary, lyrical, praise dance and ballet.
Jeff Kready and Nikki Renée Daniels Will Bring Broadway to Topeka this Holiday Season
November 15, 2022
Broadway is coming to Kansas with a new holiday tradition – “The Kready Holiday Spectacular!” Presented by Broadway stars and married couple Jeff Kready and Nikki Renée Daniels, the holiday spectacular will make its debut at The Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on December 23, 2022. Kready and Daniels, who have performed in 17 Broadway shows, will perform holiday-themed musical numbers with a New York flair and a hometown feel.
ONDINE: A QUEER FAIRY TALE to Kick Off Summer 2023 Regional Tour in Garden City
November 8, 2022
Ondine: A Queer Fairy Tale will kick-off a Summer 2023 regional tour Saturday, June 3 in Garden City, KS as part of PLAYCHELLA, an all-ages Pride festival.
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland Comes to Topeka Performing Arts Center This Week
November 7, 2022
Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season. Igniting joy and wonder to Topeka on November 9th.