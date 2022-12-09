THE KREADY HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR Comes to Tokpeka This Month

The Topeka Performing Arts Center invites you to come celebrate the season at a holiday concert for the whole family! With 17 Broadway shows between them, Broadway veterans Jeff Kready and Nikki Renée Daniels promise to thrill you with vocal stylings that are direct from New York City, but have hometown heart.

To accompany them, Santa has put together a special group of musicians from the Topeka Symphony Orchestra (conducted by maestro Nicolas Carr) as well as the Shawnee Choral Society to make sure the evening gives you all the winter wonderland feels.

With special appearances by Danielle Norwood of KMAJ, the Countryside Methodist Puppets, the Laudate Ringers, and Santa Claus himself who will be on hand to take pictures after the concert! VIP ticket holders get access to a cast party and champagne toast after the show. Come witness the beginning of a new Topeka tradition that will delight and inspire you this holiday season.

The performance is set for Friday, December 23rd, 6:30 PM in the Georgia Neese Grey Performance Hall at TPAC.