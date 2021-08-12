NEXT TO NORMAL Comes To Crown Arts In September

Crown Arts will present NEXT TO NORMAL on September 10th, 2021 through October 3rd.

Winner of the 2010 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and 3 Tony Awards, including Best Score, this contemporary and defiant pop/rock musical follows the story of Diana Goodman, a housewife with bipolar disorder, whose disease, treatment, and recovery threatens to tear her family apart. This production assesses the losses that occur when wounded people are anesthetized, not just by pharmaceutical and medical treatments as Diana is, but by recreational drugs, alcohol and denial with a smile. Next to Normal is a feel-everything show, which asks you, with operatic force, to discover the liberation in knowing where it hurts and believing that there will be light.

Crown Arts Collaborative is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission of returning theatre and art to the historic Crown Uptown Stage. Our theatre company's first production kicks off in September 2021 and, beginning in 2022, will produce 8 productions each year: 5 stage productions, 2 concerts, and 1 film annually.

"Igniting and encouraging artistic expansion, and contributing to the cultural, social, and economic vitality of the Wichita community, by providing innovative entertainment experiences through diverse, artistic mediums."

Winner of the 2010 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and 3 Tony Awards, including Best Score, this contemporary and defiant pop/rock musical follows the story of Diana Goodman, a housewife with bipolar disorder, whose disease, treatment, and recovery threatens to tear her family apart. This production assesses the losses that occur when wounded people are anesthetized, not just by pharmaceutical and medical treatments as Diana is, but by recreational drugs, alcohol and denial with a smile. Next to Normal is a feel-everything show, which asks you, with operatic force, to discover the liberation in knowing where it hurts and believing that there will be light.