Music Theatre Wichita Announces Three New Online Education Video Series For February

Music Theatre Wichita has announced three new video series coming in February. The Music Theatre Wichita Online Academy is presented by The Lattner Family Foundation and comprised of "GameChangers" (hosted by Wayne Bryan and Lyndy Franklin Smith, Artistic Director of The Lexington Theatre Company), "Gotta Dance with Brian J. Marcum," and "Technically Speaking with Mitchell Southerland."

All three series will are available to purchase and streaming begins February 1st! Once purchased, you can stream any past and current episodes at any time. Spotlight Society members get free access!

GameChangers

Wayne Bryan teams up with Lyndy Franklin Smith, Artistic Director of The Lexington Theatre Company, for a lively series of twelve discussions examining "breakthrough" moments in the history of musical theatre. Join them for a stimulating conversation regarding the social movements, technologies, trailblazing writers, innovative shows, and world events that continue to shape this treasured American art form. GameChangers is sponsored by Intrust Bank.

This series is available for $50. The first four (of twelve) episodes will be available on February 1. Future episodes will be released four at a time on the first of each month and are included for anyone who has purchased the series. Click "Receive Updates" on the Vimeo page to stay up to date with GameChangers.

Gotta Dance with Brian J. Marcum

Come into the studio with Brian J. Marcum, Artistic Director of MTWichita! Gotta Dance is designed to get you moving and meet you where you are on your journey, whether you are a beginning dancer, a recent college grad, or a Broadway professional. There is something for everyone in this series! With a comprehensive warm-up and five musical theatre combinations ranging from beginner to advanced, Brian will use his years on the Broadway stage and in the university classroom to help you find your place in this ever-changing musical theatre landscape. Sponsored in part by the Kansas Creative Arts and Industries Commission.

This series is available for $50 and all six classes will be released on February 1. That's less than $10 a class and you can stream them at any time!

Technically Speaking with Mitchell Southerland

Technically Speaking with Mitchell Southerland is your deep dive into the unseen world backstage at Music Theatre Wichita! We'll talk about topics relating to technical theatre ranging from stage management to wigs, lighting to sound - and so much more. This is your opportunity to draw back the curtain of the well-polished shows you see onstage. MTWichita design and production alumni bring their expertise to the discussion as host Mitchell Southerland provides thorough discussions of each topic. Technically Speaking with Mitchell Southerland is sponsored by the Bruce C. Cochener Foundation.

This series is available for $50. The first two (of six) episodes will be available on February 1. Future episodes will be released two at a time on the first of each month and are included for anyone who has purchased the series. Click "Receive Updates" on the Vimeo page to stay up to date with Technically Speaking.

Learn more at https://mtwichita.org/education/online_academy.