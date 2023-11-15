Disney's FROZEN Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in 2024

Disney’s Frozen comes to Music Theatre Wichita next summer. Performances run July 5-7 & 10-14, 2024 at Century II Concert Hall.

Experience the enchantment of Disney’s Frozen live on stage, where the classic tale of love, friendship, and discovery comes to life. Join Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and their friends in a visually stunning production filled with iconic music, amazing sets, and must-see costumes. Feel the magic of Frozen and create cherished memories with your loved ones at the regional premiere of this global sensation.

Full-length matinees on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14 at 2:00 PM will be open to all patrons aged 3 and up.