Barton Theatre Will Hold Auditions For MAMMA MIA! Next Month

Barton Theatre will hold auditions next month for Mamma Mia! Auditions will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8 in the Fine Arts Auditorium for ages 15 and up.

Interested performers can sign up at auditions.bartontheatre.com.

Additional auditions for chorus members, dancers and featured character roles will be held Jan. 12-14. Signup for those roles will be available after Dec. 9.

Performances for Mamma Mia! will be held March 4-6 & 10-12, Thursday, Friday & Saturday @ 7:30 p.m.: Saturday & Sunday @ 2 p.m in the Fine Arts Auditorium.

Tickets available through BookTix

$12 - Adults - includes max 2 free children tickets (5 years or younger) per paid adult

$12 - Children 6 years and up through adult

No Livestream option!

No ticket sales at the door, patrons are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance!

Learn more at https://bartonccc.edu/community/visual_performingarts.