Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Barton Theatre Will Hold Auditions For MAMMA MIA! Next Month

pixeltracker

Performances for Mamma Mia! will be held  March 4-6 & 10-12.

Nov. 26, 2021  
Barton Theatre Will Hold Auditions For MAMMA MIA! Next Month

Barton Theatre will hold auditions next month for Mamma Mia! Auditions will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8 in the Fine Arts Auditorium for ages 15 and up.

Interested performers can sign up at auditions.bartontheatre.com.

Additional auditions for chorus members, dancers and featured character roles will be held Jan. 12-14. Signup for those roles will be available after Dec. 9.

Performances for Mamma Mia! will be held March 4-6 & 10-12, Thursday, Friday & Saturday @ 7:30 p.m.: Saturday & Sunday @ 2 p.m in the Fine Arts Auditorium.

Tickets available through BookTix

  • $12 - Adults - includes max 2 free children tickets (5 years or younger) per paid adult
  • $12 - Children 6 years and up through adult
  • No Livestream option!
  • No ticket sales at the door, patrons are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance!

Learn more at https://bartonccc.edu/community/visual_performingarts.


Related Articles View More Wichita Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Ain't Too Proud Logo Beanie
Ain't Too Proud Logo Beanie
Broadway Strong Illustrated Yellow Tee
Broadway Strong Illustrated Yellow Tee
Jesus Christ Superstar Face Mask
Jesus Christ Superstar Face Mask

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand