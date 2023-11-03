Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards

Nov. 03, 2023

9 TO 5 Comes to Music Theatre Wichita Next Summer

9 to 5 comes to Music Theatre Wichita next year. Performances will run June 12-16, 2024 at Century II Concert Hall.

Dolly Parton’s songs drive a heartfelt workplace comedy about a terrible boss and three women who conspire to change their reality. Big production numbers and a snappy script make the transformation of the successful 1980 movie a delight.

2 HR 30 MIN

Rated PG for sexual innuendo, language, and drug use.

Learn more at Click Here.




Recommended For You