9 TO 5 Comes to Music Theatre Wichita Next Summer

9 to 5 comes to Music Theatre Wichita next year. Performances will run June 12-16, 2024 at Century II Concert Hall.

Dolly Parton’s songs drive a heartfelt workplace comedy about a terrible boss and three women who conspire to change their reality. Big production numbers and a snappy script make the transformation of the successful 1980 movie a delight.

2 HR 30 MIN

Rated PG for sexual innuendo, language, and drug use.

