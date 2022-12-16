ZACH TUCKER: SPECTACULAR INDUSTRY SHOWCASE Comes to the Soho Theatre Next Month







Entering his eleventh year in the biz at the broken-in age of 16, Zach Zucker is one of Hollywood's last greatest open secrets. A natural-born, triple threat (singer, dancer, Jew) in the best shape of his life (square), Zach is letting it all hang out and he's not afraid to give everybody a taste. He'll do anything he can to make you laugh and he's coming for everyone: upper class, middle class, front of house - he'll sleep with all of them if that's what it takes. So, strap in, hold on and get ready to get your mind blown because this show is ~freaking epic~

From the man who brought you the cult-hit, fringe superstars Zach & Viggo, an award-winning funk-opera Where Does The Love Go? with Thumpasaurus, and the blistering, jazzy stylings of alter-ego Jack Tucker... Zach Zucker has decided to break from convention and expose his true self (you wish) on stage.

Born in New York, raised in Chicago and living on and off in Los Angeles for the past 11 years, Zach Zucker is the only bisexual Jew who can't make it in Hollywood. Despite making what the industry calls "unrelatable content" and building a rep amongst his peers as being "unbookable", Zach Zucker has taken it upon himself to show the world what Zach Zucker can do. What can he do, you ask? To that he'd say, "wouldn't you like to know?".

Silly, sexy, stupid, with live score by Lucas Tamaren, the frontman of LA-based, funk band Thumpasaurus, this show will feature original songs, dance, characters, physical comedy, and ultimately clown, with Zach stepping out of his comfort zone and into himself. So, sit back, settle in, and allow your every sense to be overwhelmed in: Zach Zucker: Spectacular Industry Showcase.