YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Original London Cast Recording to Be Released on May 7

The cast includes Hadley Fraser, Lesley Joseph, Ross Noble, Dianne Pilkington, and Summer Strallen.

Apr. 19, 2021  
The original London cast recording of Young Frankenstein will be released on May 7, 2021.

Legendary filmmaker and comedian Mel Brooks brings his classic monster musical comedy Young Frankenstein to life on stage in a musical collaboration with Tony-award winning Broadway director and choreographer Susan Stroman. Recorded live in London's West End.

Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced 'Fronk-en-steen') inherits a castle in Transylvania leading him to fulfill his grandfather's legacy by bringing a corpse back to life. With help and hindrance from hunchback henchman Igor, buxom assistant Inga and needy fiance Elizabeth, his experiment yields madcap success and monstrous consequences.

The cast includes Hadley Fraser, Lesley Joseph, Ross Noble, Dianne Pilkington, and Summer Strallen, with Patrick Clancy, Nick Greenshileds, and Imogen Brooke. Featured in the ensemble are Matt Crandon, Bethan Downing, Nathan Elwick, Kelly Ewins-Prouse, Andrew Gordon-Watkins, Sammy Kelly, Perry O'Dea, Richard Pitt, Harriet Samuel-Gray, Gemma Scholes, Emily Squibb, Matthew Whennell-Clark, Aron Wild, and Josh Wilmott.

Pre-order the cast recording on Amazon here.


