Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

YES QUEENS Head to King's Head Theatre

Performances are on the last Saturday of every month.

Jan. 12, 2023  
YES QUEENS Head to King's Head Theatre

Improv royalty Yes Queens are heading to King's Head Theatre for a new residency, with tickets now on sale for all dates up to April. Some of the best comedy-improvisers in the UK, the Yes Queens will star at London's oldest pub theatre on the last Saturday of every month, for what promise to be stellar nights of raucous fun and ingenious invention. Featuring top UK impro talent from Olivier Award-winning productions such as Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, Austentatious and Mischief Theatre, Yes Queens is interactive theatre at its best, with the audience playing a key role in a night of games, scenes, sketches and songs - all improvised from the audience's suggestions.

Launched at the Boulevard Theatre in 2019, the royal line ups have delighted audiences all over the country from Birmingham to Brighton, Manchester to Suffolk. Between them, the Queens have also had multiple appearances on, and written for, BAFTA Award-winning television and radio shows including In My Skin, People Just Do Nothing and Mongrels (BBC 3); The Goes Wrong Show (BBC 1); Man Down and Sally4Eva (Channel 4); I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, Trodd En Bratt, Sarah Millican's Support Group and The News Quiz (Radio 4).

They also regularly perform with top improvisation groups and shows, including Comedy Store Players, Paul Merton's Impro Chums, Whose Line Is It Anyway? Live, Hooplah, The Nursery, The Free Association, The Committee, and Grand Theft Impro.

Each show features impro games, scenes and songs with the Yes Queens - all renowned for their quick witted, no holds barred creativity - the perfect recipe for a great Saturday night out.

Performances

Saturday 28th January, 10pm Featuring Sarah-Louise Young, Amy Cooke-Hodgson, Monica Gaga, Charlie Russell, pianist Duncan Walsh-Atkins

Saturday 25th February, 10pm Featuring Susan Harrison, Nell Mooney, Maria Peters, Suki Webster, pianist Jordan Clarke

Saturday 25th March, 10pm Featuring Heather Urquhart, Ali James, Helen Foster, Jinni Lyons, pianist Nicola Chang




White Bear Theatre Presents THIS BITTER EARTH Next Month Photo
White Bear Theatre Presents THIS BITTER EARTH Next Month
When award-winning Black US playwright, librettist, and television writer David Harrison Rivers' modern, nuanced, complex portrait of an interracial relationship received its world premiere at New Conservatory Theatre Center, San Francisco in 2017, it received rave reviews. It has since been staged to great acclaim across the U.S. This February, Storefront Theatre and Sarah Lawrie present its UK premiere in a brand-new production directed by Peter Cieply.
Photos: Check Out the All New Puppets Joining IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE SAVES THE WO Photo
Photos: Check Out the All New Puppets Joining IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE SAVES THE WORLD
Suella Braverman, Nigel Farage, Jacob Rees-Mogg, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join the cast of the new stage production  Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World which opens at Birmingham Rep on 1 February, and runs until 11 March 2023.  Never seen before photos of their puppets in rehearsal can be seen here!
Photos: First Look at George Takei, Telly Leung, and More in ALLEGIANCE at Charing Cross T Photo
Photos: First Look at George Takei, Telly Leung, and More in ALLEGIANCE at Charing Cross Theatre
All new production photos have been released for Allegiance, starring George Takei, Telly Leung, and more! The musical is playing at Charing Cross Theatre from 7 January – 8 April 2023.
WASTEMAN Comes to VAULT Festival Next Month Photo
WASTEMAN Comes to VAULT Festival Next Month
Based on writer Joe Leather's real-life experiences working as a Refuse Loader during lockdown, this one-person comedic play is a love letter to both hard-working Northerners and gender euphoria through monologue, music, and drag. 

More Hot Stories For You


White Bear Theatre Presents THIS BITTER EARTH Next MonthWhite Bear Theatre Presents THIS BITTER EARTH Next Month
January 13, 2023

When award-winning Black US playwright, librettist, and television writer David Harrison Rivers' modern, nuanced, complex portrait of an interracial relationship received its world premiere at New Conservatory Theatre Center, San Francisco in 2017, it received rave reviews. It has since been staged to great acclaim across the U.S. This February, Storefront Theatre and Sarah Lawrie present its UK premiere in a brand-new production directed by Peter Cieply.
Photos: Check Out the All New Puppets Joining IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE SAVES THE WORLDPhotos: Check Out the All New Puppets Joining IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE SAVES THE WORLD
January 13, 2023

Suella Braverman, Nigel Farage, Jacob Rees-Mogg, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join the cast of the new stage production  Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World which opens at Birmingham Rep on 1 February, and runs until 11 March 2023.  Never seen before photos of their puppets in rehearsal can be seen here!
Photos: First Look at George Takei, Telly Leung, and More in ALLEGIANCE at Charing Cross TheatrePhotos: First Look at George Takei, Telly Leung, and More in ALLEGIANCE at Charing Cross Theatre
January 13, 2023

All new production photos have been released for Allegiance, starring George Takei, Telly Leung, and more! The musical is playing at Charing Cross Theatre from 7 January – 8 April 2023.
WASTEMAN Comes to VAULT Festival Next MonthWASTEMAN Comes to VAULT Festival Next Month
January 13, 2023

Based on writer Joe Leather's real-life experiences working as a Refuse Loader during lockdown, this one-person comedic play is a love letter to both hard-working Northerners and gender euphoria through monologue, music, and drag. 
SUGAR COAT Comes to Southwark Playhouse in MarchSUGAR COAT Comes to Southwark Playhouse in March
January 13, 2023

After an acclaimed run at VAULT Festival in 2020, the feminist pop-punk hit Sugar Coat comes to Southwark Playhouse this spring. A live music play about love, loss and lubrication, this powerful gig theatre show confronts sex and sexuality in a brutally funny true story about trauma and recovery.
share