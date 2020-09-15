Writers of COME FROM AWAY Join Concert of New Jewish Musical Theatre

This live concert will be a hybrid event so will have a socially distant in-person audience and will also be livestreamed on Youtube.

SIGNAL x JW3 is a new collaboration between the acclaimed musical theatre concert series and JW3, the UK's biggest Jewish community centre. The event will celebrate new musical theatre written by Jewish artists from all over the world.

This live concert will be a hybrid event so will have a socially distant in-person audience and will also be livestreamed on Youtube. London based writers will perform in person with a band and this will be combined with live digital performances from writers around the world

The lineup includes

In London

Joseph Finlay (Superhero)

Tim Gilvin & Alex Kanefsky (Cable Street)

Theo Jamieson (Kali's Toenail)

Emily Rose Simons (Confessions of a Rabbi's Daughter)

Amir Shoenfeld & Caitlyn Burt (Looking at the Moon)

Jack Smith & Freya Williams (Ride)

Guy Woolf & Isla Van Tricht (VALERIE)

Live Online

SIGNAL was established in 2017 and produced 9 sold out concerts at h Club London to showcase the best artist-driven new musical theatre. In March of this year the series moved online and presented 10 live digital concerts that incorporated writers from all over the world and reached audiences of over sixty thousand viewers. This is their first hybrid event which is performed and watched both in person and online.

SIGNAL x JW3 is on Thursday, September 24th 2020 at 8pm BST (3pm EST).

You can join the limited in person audience at JW3 London by booking here:

https://www.jw3.org.uk/whats-on/signal-x-jw3-celebration-new-jewish-musical-theatre-building

Or you can book a place to watch the livestream here:

https://www.jw3.org.uk/whats-on/signal-x-jw3-celebration-new-jewish-musical-theatre-online

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You