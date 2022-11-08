World-Renowned Cabaret LA CLIQUE Opens This Week

Olivier award-winning, genre-defining, and world-renowned cabaret, La Clique is opening this week on London's glittering West End.

Fresh off a sold-out Edinburgh Fringe season La Clique opens this week on the 9th of November and concludes on the 7th of January 2023 in the majestic Spiegeltent in Leicester Square. With Christmas around the corner, La Clique is the world-renowned, hair-raising show to watch this festive season - La Clique is the awe-inspiring show that will blow audiences away night after night.

The highly anticipated La Clique cast consists of Mikael Bres who brings his breath-taking Chinese pole act to the tent, Katherine Arnold and Hugo Desmarais who will blow audiences away with their aerial performances alongside Ashley Stroud who will fill the tent with her soulful singing. Variety, comedy and stunt performer Sam Goodburn returns to La Clique for his first winter season as well as returning multidisciplinary performance artist David Pereira, whose work is a unique fusion of acrobatic dance theatre, physical and visual art whilst Jolie Papillon brings beautiful Burlesque back to London. Captivating umbrella foot juggling artist Tara Boom will also be debuting this year.

The original cast will be joined by special guests for unique performances including spellbinding cabaret dancer Kitty Bang Bang who will join the cast on opening night until the 12th of November, sensational singer Chastity Belt will whip the audience into shape for 3 special nights and joining the cast for 2 nights only is breath taking-gravity defying Hauk Pattison.

Tickets are on sale now and available from christmasinleicestersquare.com

Born at the Edinburgh Festival in 2004 and subsequently travelling the world to international acclaim, La Clique is widely regarded as THE original Spiegeltent cabaret show that created a genre of its own with its award winning and superlative family of circus, cabaret and music performers as well as its unique and irreverent atmosphere.

Tara Boom, Australia's infamous loose unit of something. Always put at the back of her dance class growing up, Tara is now well and truly at the forefront of the Australian Circus and Cabaret scene. Having performed with internationally celebrated companies such as Circus Oz, The Briefs Factory, Blunderland and more. This November and December marks Tara Boom's La Clique debut. A clown, a juggler and a creative powerhouse, Tara has entertained and confused audiences all over the world. Reviews have her described her as "an act of exquisite beauty", "the ultimate showstopper" to "curse this satanic vile trash! you freak demons from hell". You never know what you will get with Tara Boom. But what you do know, is that you will not forget it.

David Pereira is multidisciplinary performance artist whose work is a unique fusion of acrobatic dance theatre, physical, and visual art. Based in Madrid, Spain, Pereira has developed a practice built on a lifetime passion for the powerful and evocative nature of performance. Pereira has also starred in, and was a lyricist for the renowned musical "Der Helle Wahnsinn" and in 2014 Pereira was cast in both "Cats" and "Big Fish" musicals directed by the prestigious Andreas Gergen. In 2019 David played at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with "LORCA: A THEATRE BENEATH THE SAND", an examination of Federico García Lorca's "The Public", one of the most complex texts of the 20th century.

Sam Goodburn is variety, comedy and stunt performer who has a reputation for making riding a unicycle appear both effortless and frighteningly difficult. Nervous joy and authenticity are at the heart of every show Sam performs and you will not be able to watch one of his spectacular tricks without his infectious energy first making you feel like you have got to know him Sam has recently been on Britain's Got Talent and made guest appearances in La Clique at Underbelly Festival. He's been praised as being "head and shoulders above the rest" by the Head of Glastonbury Theatre and Circus.

David Bates Australian director, pianist and producer and his family have been touring The Famous Spiegeltent, an iconic antique Flemish mirror tent, around the world for 25 years. Creating a unique environment for countless artists of all genres and inspiring the new wave of cabaret variety epitomised by La Clique. Resulting in numerous awards and industry recognition: the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment in the West End and the Adelaide Cabaret Festival Icon Award, as well as Green Room, Helpmann, Total Theatre, Herald Angel, Scotsman and Perrie rawards, amongst many others.

Ashley Stroud is a Chicago born singing, dancing, show stealing performer and is the newest addition to the London scene. She first emerged into the mainstream as the star of viral concept Postmodern Jukebox where her imaginative performances have been viewed over 40 million times to date. Ashley made her cabaret debut as the star of infamous theatre of varieties The Box in NYC and London. She then went on to star in the premiere of alt-cabaret show Blanc de Blanc Encore at The Sydney Opera House, where critics dubbed her the "modern day version of Josephine Baker". Ashley is now performing on the London cabaret scene, continuing to light up the stage anywhere in the world.

Hugo Desmarais is a Canadian-born circus theatre artist, working internationally since 1998. Specialising in aerial hoop and loop strap Hugo has previously developed several acts around his own custom designed apparatus - the cage. After training at both Ecole de Cirque de Quebec (1997-2001) and Ecole National de Cirque de Montreal (2001-2004) Hugo began his professional career with Cirque EOS in Quebec before moving to Las Vegas as a cast member in Cirque du Soleil's Zumanity. Hugo was part of the original London cast of La Clique at London's Roundhouse in 2009 embarking on a multi-city world tour with La Soiree. Hugo is now a key fixture on London's cabaret scene, performing at venues including The Box, Proud Cabaret, Circus Restaurant, Soho Burlesque Club, Underbelly Festival and Park Chinois as well as appearing as a finalist on France Has Got Talent and recently joining Disney in Hong Kong.

Katherine Arnold is an aerialist, choreographer and circus consultant who has worked internationally across live events, cabaret, theatre, film and tv. She toured with Cirque Du Soleil, on Disney's Dumbo with Tim Burton, as Eva Green's stunt double and as aerial trainer and consultant. She is a frequent speciality act at Le Lido in Paris and has toured with Take That for over a decade on their stadium and arena shows. She was a finalist on France Has Got Talent with aerial partner Hugo Desmarais, choreographed and performed on the Royal Variety Show, and works regularly on the London cabaret scene.

Mikael Bres graduated from school in Avignon, in the South of France, with a major in literature and art. He attended ESAC - the college of circus arts in Belgium and learnt to master the Chinese Pole as well as acrobatics, dance and theatre. Since leaving, Mikael has travelled the world with circus companies including Circle of Eleven and Cirque Du Soleil and has worked with Underbelly on Limbo and Limbo Unhinged. Throughout his travels he has also taught himself to sing, beat box and play guitar and saxophone.

Miss Jolie Papillon is an award-winning Burlesque performer and one of the most highly skilled showgirls across the world with the reputation of "Burlesque Royalty". Jolie is an exquisite dancer and songbird, trained at one of Europe's most prestigious musical theatre academies before making her mark on the glamorous world of burlesque. Born in Italy in the home town of Federico Fellini, Jolie is the epitome of a golden age Italian movie star - exotic, glamorous and exquisitely sophisticated. With a passion and dedication to showing the audience the best of burlesque, it is this commitment to uplift and entertain that has made Jolie one of the shining stars of the world-leading London Cabaret scene.

LA CLIQUE

Leicester Square Spiegeltent

Christmas in Leicester Square WC2H 7NA

9th November - 7th January

Tickets: christmasinleicestersquare.com

SPECIAL GUEST PERFORMANCES

Kitty Bang Bang - 9th - 12th November

Chastity Belt - 24th November / 2nd December / 3rd December

Hauk Pattison - 27th and 29th November

TICKETS

Box Office: (t) 0333 444 167

Ticket prices start from £19.50

PERFORMANCE TIMES

Tuesday - Thursday: 7:30 pm

Friday - Saturday: 7pm and 9:45pm

Sunday: 5pm